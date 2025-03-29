Tuyển Digital Marketing CONG TY TNHH HUU TOAN GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 1,000 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại CONG TY TNHH HUU TOAN GROUP
- BlueSky 3 Tower, 01 Bach Dang Str., Ward 2, Tan Binh Dist., HCMC: Quận Tân Bình
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 500 - 1,000 USD
• Develop and execute comprehensive recruitment strategies to attract high-quality candidates,
particularly in technical sales, engineering, back-office roles.
• Source, screen, and interview potential candidates through multiple channels, including direct
search, job posting, and networking…
• Collaborate with hiring managers to understand job requirements, organizational goals and
define key selection criteria.
• Manage the end-to-end recruitment process, from job posting to offer negotiation and
onboarding.
• Build and maintain strong relationships with external recruitment agencies and headhunting
firms.
• Utilize data-driven insights to continuously improve recruitment efficiency and effectiveness.
• Contribute to strengthening the company’s employer brand. Promotes an environment of
excitement for job candidates.
Với Mức Lương 500 - 1,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Bachelor's degree in Human Resources, Business Administration, or a related field.
• Minimum 3 years of experience in recruitment, preferably with headhunting expertise.
Tại CONG TY TNHH HUU TOAN GROUP Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CONG TY TNHH HUU TOAN GROUP
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
