Tuyển Mobile Developer Công Ty TNHH LG CNS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 4 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tầng 15, Keangnam Landmark 72, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Mobile Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

We are looking for skilled Mobile Developers (Android/iOS) to join our team at LG CNS Vietnam Build Center. The ideal candidates will have strong experience in mobile application development using Kotlin (for Android) or Swift (for iOS) and should be capable of developing and integrating REST APIs. You will collaborate with cross-functional teams to design, develop, and maintain high-quality mobile applications.

Develop, test, and maintain high-performance mobile applications for Android (Kotlin) or iOS (Swift).

Design and integrate REST APIs to ensure seamless communication between the mobile app and backend services.

Work closely with designers, backend developers, and product managers to deliver high-quality mobile applications.

Ensure the applications meet security, performance, and user experience standards.

Debug and resolve issues, optimize code, and ensure scalability of applications.

Stay updated with the latest mobile development trends and best practices.

Participate in Agile/Scrum development processes.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

[Required]

Education: Bachelor's degree in computer science, Software Engineering, or a related field.

Experience: At least 4 years of experience in mobile development.

Technical Skills:

Strong proficiency in Kotlin (for Android) or Swift (for iOS).

Experience with developing and integrating RESTful APIs.

Familiarity with mobile UI/UX design principles and best practices.

Experience with Git version control.

Strong problem-solving skills and ability to work in a fast-paced environment.

[Nice to have]

Knowledge of MS-SQL/IIS Server.

Experience with Firebase Cloud Messaging (FCM) / Apple Push Notification Service (APNS).

Familiarity with CI/CD tools (Jenkins) for automated deployment.

Experience with Android Management API for enterprise applications.

Knowledge of Microsoft 365 Graph API for enterprise solutions.

Tại Công Ty TNHH LG CNS VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary and bonus will be discussed after going through CV & Interview

Topik allowance

Review capacity annually and adjust salary increases according to work performance.

Health care: Premium health insurance, Annual health check-up

Young working environment

Good career development opportunities with interesting and challenging projects.

English, Korean, technical, soft skills training courses.

Opportunity to learn special courses from LG CNS, new technology and security.

Gifts on holidays (April 30th - May 1st, September 2nd, Tet, etc.)

Outdoor activities with company support: sports clubs, team building, happy hour parties, birthdays, travel, employee and family events, etc.

Working hours: 8 hours from Monday - Friday (8 hours/day)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH LG CNS VIỆT NAM

