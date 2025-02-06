Tuyển Network Engineer Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 17 Triệu

Mức lương 15 - 17 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Tân Phú Trung (có xe đưa đón), Củ Chi, Huyện Củ Chi

Mô Tả Công Việc Network Engineer Với Mức Lương 15 - 17 Triệu

INTRODUCTION:

CMC Telecom proudly holds the position of Vietnam's leading private Technology - Telecommunication Infrastructure company (An AWS Advanced Consulting Partner and the first Premier Partner of Google Cloud in Vietnam).

After 16 years of constant development, CMC Telecom has successfully evolved from providing basic transmission services to providing comprehensive services through five primary business activities: Internet Transmission Channels, Data Centers, Cloud Computing, Managed Service, and Information Security.

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Provide coordination with the providers for basic configuration with network devices.

Support the IT team to perform configuration remotely.

Checking, and labeling devices in the IT rooms/IT racks based on the design diagram; update IT rack cabinet layout.

Support to check delivery from sites/vendors; assist in importing WH procedure.

Configure network devices’ (Cisco Router, Fortinet Firewall, Juniper & Cisco Switch, Ruckus & Aruba WiFi system) – assigned tasks by the IT team.

Troubleshoot network issues and WiFi issues.

Provide coordination with clients, IT team, and Providers to troubleshoot issues in the implementation and operation processes.

Daily check the equipment in the server room; Core network devices; internet lines and report to IT team.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 17 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Relevant working experiences: 2-3 years

Business Proficient level of English

Completed CCNA (at least)/ CCNP (advantage) course

Having knowledge and understanding of the kinds of internet lines: FTTH, leased line, MPLS...

Knowing and can perform basic configuration of CCTV system (IP Camera recorder (NVR); IP camera...)

Basic knowledge and configuration for network devices: Cisco, Juniper, Aruba, and other modules (SFP transceivers) respectively; APC UPS- 3kva/5kva...

Having knowledge and understanding kinds of cabling, accessories, and cabling structure

Having the skillset and experience in troubleshooting network issues and WiFi issues

Tại Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary payment mechanism included in monthly salary, annual KPI, and other bonuses. Average income 13 - 14 months salary/year.

Performance review and salary adjustment 2 times a year.

13 days off (12 days of annual leave and 1 day off for birthdays with full pay).

Company-sponsored social events and gatherings.

Regular training and team sharing sessions.

Company team building.

Private health check.

PJICO care insurance.

Participate in training courses to improve skills and operations of CMC as well as major technology companies such as Microsoft, IBM, Google,...

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company

