Tuyển Network Engineer Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 17 Triệu

Tuyển Network Engineer Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 17 Triệu

Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/03/2025
Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company

Network Engineer

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Network Engineer Tại Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company

Mức lương
15 - 17 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Tân Phú Trung (có xe đưa đón), Củ Chi, Huyện Củ Chi

Mô Tả Công Việc Network Engineer Với Mức Lương 15 - 17 Triệu

INTRODUCTION:
CMC Telecom proudly holds the position of Vietnam's leading private Technology - Telecommunication Infrastructure company (An AWS Advanced Consulting Partner and the first Premier Partner of Google Cloud in Vietnam).
After 16 years of constant development, CMC Telecom has successfully evolved from providing basic transmission services to providing comprehensive services through five primary business activities: Internet Transmission Channels, Data Centers, Cloud Computing, Managed Service, and Information Security.
JOB DESCRIPTION:
Provide coordination with the providers for basic configuration with network devices.
Support the IT team to perform configuration remotely.
Checking, and labeling devices in the IT rooms/IT racks based on the design diagram; update IT rack cabinet layout.
Support to check delivery from sites/vendors; assist in importing WH procedure.
Configure network devices’ (Cisco Router, Fortinet Firewall, Juniper & Cisco Switch, Ruckus & Aruba WiFi system) – assigned tasks by the IT team.
Troubleshoot network issues and WiFi issues.
Provide coordination with clients, IT team, and Providers to troubleshoot issues in the implementation and operation processes.
Daily check the equipment in the server room; Core network devices; internet lines and report to IT team.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 17 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Relevant working experiences: 2-3 years
Business Proficient level of English
Completed CCNA (at least)/ CCNP (advantage) course
Having knowledge and understanding of the kinds of internet lines: FTTH, leased line, MPLS...
Knowing and can perform basic configuration of CCTV system (IP Camera recorder (NVR); IP camera...)
Basic knowledge and configuration for network devices: Cisco, Juniper, Aruba, and other modules (SFP transceivers) respectively; APC UPS- 3kva/5kva...
Having knowledge and understanding kinds of cabling, accessories, and cabling structure
Having the skillset and experience in troubleshooting network issues and WiFi issues

Tại Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary payment mechanism included in monthly salary, annual KPI, and other bonuses. Average income 13 - 14 months salary/year.
Performance review and salary adjustment 2 times a year.
13 days off (12 days of annual leave and 1 day off for birthdays with full pay).
Company-sponsored social events and gatherings.
Regular training and team sharing sessions.
Company team building.
Private health check.
PJICO care insurance.
Participate in training courses to improve skills and operations of CMC as well as major technology companies such as Microsoft, IBM, Google,...

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company

Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company

Quy mô: 500 - 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 11, Tòa nhà CMC, 11 đường Duy Tân, quận Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-network-engineer-thu-nhap-15-17-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job285212
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng công ty

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company
Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội 20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Network Engineer Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 19/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIẾT BỊ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG NGS
Tuyển Network Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIẾT BỊ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG NGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIẾT BỊ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG NGS
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG TRỰC TUYẾN (VÍ MOMO)
Tuyển Network Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG TRỰC TUYẾN (VÍ MOMO) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG TRỰC TUYẾN (VÍ MOMO)
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT IS Pro Company
Tuyển Network Engineer FPT IS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT IS Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam Htech Resources Company Limited
Tuyển Network Engineer Vietnam Htech Resources Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Vietnam Htech Resources Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 30/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Beyondnet Vn
Tuyển Network Engineer Công ty TNHH Beyondnet Vn làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Beyondnet Vn
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Servers.com VN
Tuyển Network Engineer Công Ty TNHH Servers.com VN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Servers.com VN
Hạn nộp: 12/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT IS Pro Company
Tuyển Network Engineer FPT IS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT IS Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 31/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Beyondnet Vn
Tuyển Network Engineer Công ty TNHH Beyondnet Vn làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Beyondnet Vn
Hạn nộp: 09/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH công nghệ truyền thông- truyền hình
Tuyển Network Engineer Công ty TNHH công nghệ truyền thông- truyền hình làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
Công ty TNHH công nghệ truyền thông- truyền hình
Hạn nộp: 12/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Renrui Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Experience Renrui Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 25 Triệu
Renrui Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 22 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Tập đoàn Phú Hồ Gia
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Tập đoàn Phú Hồ Gia làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 17 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Tập đoàn Phú Hồ Gia
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI TÂM MINH PHÁT
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI TÂM MINH PHÁT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 17 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI TÂM MINH PHÁT
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ NHỰA PHA LÊ
Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ điện CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ NHỰA PHA LÊ làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 15 - 17 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ NHỰA PHA LÊ
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP TMDV Fastcare
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CP TMDV Fastcare làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 17 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP TMDV Fastcare
Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CEN HCM
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CEN HCM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 17 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CEN HCM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Network Engineer Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 19/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIẾT BỊ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG NGS
Tuyển Network Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIẾT BỊ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG NGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIẾT BỊ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG NGS
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG TRỰC TUYẾN (VÍ MOMO)
Tuyển Network Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG TRỰC TUYẾN (VÍ MOMO) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG TRỰC TUYẾN (VÍ MOMO)
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT IS Pro Company
Tuyển Network Engineer FPT IS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT IS Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam Htech Resources Company Limited
Tuyển Network Engineer Vietnam Htech Resources Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Vietnam Htech Resources Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 30/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Beyondnet Vn
Tuyển Network Engineer Công ty TNHH Beyondnet Vn làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Beyondnet Vn
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Servers.com VN
Tuyển Network Engineer Công Ty TNHH Servers.com VN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Servers.com VN
Hạn nộp: 12/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT IS Pro Company
Tuyển Network Engineer FPT IS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT IS Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 31/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Beyondnet Vn
Tuyển Network Engineer Công ty TNHH Beyondnet Vn làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Beyondnet Vn
Hạn nộp: 09/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH công nghệ truyền thông- truyền hình
Tuyển Network Engineer Công ty TNHH công nghệ truyền thông- truyền hình làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
Công ty TNHH công nghệ truyền thông- truyền hình
Hạn nộp: 12/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Network Engineer Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 17 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company
15 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Network Engineer Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Network Engineer Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 38 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company
30 - 38 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Network Engineer CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN GIẢI PHÁP TOÀN CẦU IIJ VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN GIẢI PHÁP TOÀN CẦU IIJ VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Network Engineer Volvo Car Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Volvo Car Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Network Engineer Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 35 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company
30 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Network Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN HÌNH FPT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN HÌNH FPT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Network Engineer Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Network Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH AMARIS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH AMARIS VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Network Engineer Manulife (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Manulife (Việt Nam)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Network Engineer KDDI Vietnam - HCM GNOC (Ho Chi Minh Global Network Operations Center) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 400 - 500 USD KDDI Vietnam - HCM GNOC (Ho Chi Minh Global Network Operations Center)
400 - 500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Network Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN HÌNH FPT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN HÌNH FPT
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Network Engineer Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 22 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company
20 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Network Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ TEDEV làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ TEDEV
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Network Engineer Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 35 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company
30 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Network Engineer TALENTBASE VIETNAM COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 28 Triệu TALENTBASE VIETNAM COMPANY LIMITED
15 - 28 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Network Engineer Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Network Engineer Công ty TNHH Beyondnet Vn làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu Công ty TNHH Beyondnet Vn
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Network Engineer Vietnam Htech Resources Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Vietnam Htech Resources Company Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Network Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG TRỰC TUYẾN (VÍ MOMO) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG TRỰC TUYẾN (VÍ MOMO)
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Network Engineer Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Navigos Search
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm