Tuyển Network Engineer Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Ngày đăng tuyển: 24/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/05/2025
Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc

Network Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Network Engineer Tại Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Network Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Network Design and Implementation:
Design and implement network solutions, including LAN, WAN, and data center networks.
Configure network devices such as routers, switches, firewalls, and load balancers.
Troubleshoot and resolve network issues, ensuring optimal network performance.
Stay up-to-date with the latest networking technologies and industry best practices.
Collaboration:
Work closely with other IT teams, including security, systems, and application teams, to ensure seamless network operations.
Collaborate with external partners and service providers to coordinate network services and resolve issues.
Participate in project planning and execution, ensuring timely delivery of network solutions.
Documentation:
Maintain comprehensive network documentation, including network diagrams, configuration files, and operational procedures.
Develop and update network standards and guidelines.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor\'s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.
Deep understanding of network protocols (TCP/IP, OSI model) and network technologies (LAN, WAN, VPN, routing, switching, firewall).
Experience in deploying networks using Cisco, Fortinet, Checkpoint.
Proficiency in network design and implementation tools.
Strong troubleshooting and problem-solving skills.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
Strong attention to detail and ability to work independently.
Certifications such as CCNA, CCNP, NSE4, PCNSA, PCNSE or equivalent are preferred.
If you are a passionate network engineer with a strong desire to contribute to a dynamic and challenging environment, we encourage you to apply.

Tại Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Friendly, professional, dynamic working environment
Opportunities for training, development and advancement your career path.
13th month salary and bonus based on business profits
12 days annual leave. Company trip, team building and other activities
TIN Care ( 24/7 insurance), Health insurance, social insurance, unemployment insurance and health check-up each year
Belongs to TIN Company (Exclusive partner of FPT Telecom).

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc

Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc

Quy mô: Trên 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 6, Tòa nhà Detech II, 107 Nguyễn Phong Sắc, Dịch Vọng Hậu, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

