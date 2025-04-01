Tuyển Network Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH AMARIS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Network Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH AMARIS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH AMARIS VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 01/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 02/05/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH AMARIS VIỆT NAM

Network Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Network Engineer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH AMARIS VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Network Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Serve as the Infrastructure Network Engineer within the IT Department’s IPS team, responsible for implementing and maintaining the company’s network infrastructure.
Collaborate with the Project team to develop network designs and establish timelines for network setup.
Maintain and manage computer networks, including mainframes, VPNs, routers, and other physical hardware.
Install, configure, and support network devices such as routers, proxy servers, switches, firewalls, WAN accelerators, DNS, and DHCP.
Assess network performance and identify opportunities for enhancement.
Provide technical guidance to colleagues on network usage, offering clear advice and detailed instructions.
Oversee subcontractors involved in network installation.
Optimize network performance through continuous monitoring and troubleshooting.
Plan and coordinate upgrades and maintenance to minimize disruption to other workflows.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related technical field.
Over 5 years of experience in network engineering or administration.
Over 5 years of experience
network
engineering
Strong understanding of LAN/WAN networks, TCP/IP protocols, and network technologies.
LAN/WAN networks
TCP/IP protocols
Proficient in working with Cisco switches and routers.
Cisco
Practical experience with standard software and hardware systems.
MCSA, MCSE, or CCNA certifications are highly desirable.
Good command of English.
Ability to work effectively under pressure and meet tight deadlines.
Excellent time management skills.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH AMARIS VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

13th-month salary
14+ annual leaves per year
Premium healthcare insurance, starting from your probation period
Project reviews and yearly performance appraisals
Annual company trips
Teambuilding activities: Team lunch/dinner, events, and celebrations, sports clubs (football, yoga, badminton, etc.)
International team with flexible working time + hybrid working
Tailor-made career path
Technical workshops and training courses
Mobility: Opportunities to be on-site abroad in our offices in over 60+ countries

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH AMARIS VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH AMARIS VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH AMARIS VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: Trên 5000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lầu 15, tòa nhà Viettel, 285 Cách Mạng Tháng 8, Phường 12, Quận 10, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

