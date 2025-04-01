Tuyển Network Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH AMARIS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Network Engineer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH AMARIS VIỆT NAM
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Network Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Serve as the Infrastructure Network Engineer within the IT Department’s IPS team, responsible for implementing and maintaining the company’s network infrastructure.
Collaborate with the Project team to develop network designs and establish timelines for network setup.
Maintain and manage computer networks, including mainframes, VPNs, routers, and other physical hardware.
Install, configure, and support network devices such as routers, proxy servers, switches, firewalls, WAN accelerators, DNS, and DHCP.
Assess network performance and identify opportunities for enhancement.
Provide technical guidance to colleagues on network usage, offering clear advice and detailed instructions.
Oversee subcontractors involved in network installation.
Optimize network performance through continuous monitoring and troubleshooting.
Plan and coordinate upgrades and maintenance to minimize disruption to other workflows.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Over 5 years of experience in network engineering or administration.
Strong understanding of LAN/WAN networks, TCP/IP protocols, and network technologies.
Proficient in working with Cisco switches and routers.
Practical experience with standard software and hardware systems.
MCSA, MCSE, or CCNA certifications are highly desirable.
Good command of English.
Ability to work effectively under pressure and meet tight deadlines.
Excellent time management skills.
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH AMARIS VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
14+ annual leaves per year
Premium healthcare insurance, starting from your probation period
Project reviews and yearly performance appraisals
Annual company trips
Teambuilding activities: Team lunch/dinner, events, and celebrations, sports clubs (football, yoga, badminton, etc.)
International team with flexible working time + hybrid working
Tailor-made career path
Technical workshops and training courses
Mobility: Opportunities to be on-site abroad in our offices in over 60+ countries
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH AMARIS VIỆT NAM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
