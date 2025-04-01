Tuyển Network Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH AMARIS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Network Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Serve as the Infrastructure Network Engineer within the IT Department’s IPS team, responsible for implementing and maintaining the company’s network infrastructure.

Collaborate with the Project team to develop network designs and establish timelines for network setup.

Maintain and manage computer networks, including mainframes, VPNs, routers, and other physical hardware.

Install, configure, and support network devices such as routers, proxy servers, switches, firewalls, WAN accelerators, DNS, and DHCP.

Assess network performance and identify opportunities for enhancement.

Provide technical guidance to colleagues on network usage, offering clear advice and detailed instructions.

Oversee subcontractors involved in network installation.

Optimize network performance through continuous monitoring and troubleshooting.

Plan and coordinate upgrades and maintenance to minimize disruption to other workflows.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related technical field.

Over 5 years of experience in network engineering or administration.

Strong understanding of LAN/WAN networks, TCP/IP protocols, and network technologies.

Proficient in working with Cisco switches and routers.

Practical experience with standard software and hardware systems.

MCSA, MCSE, or CCNA certifications are highly desirable.

Good command of English.

Ability to work effectively under pressure and meet tight deadlines.

Excellent time management skills.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH AMARIS VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

13th-month salary

14+ annual leaves per year

Premium healthcare insurance, starting from your probation period

Project reviews and yearly performance appraisals

Annual company trips

Teambuilding activities: Team lunch/dinner, events, and celebrations, sports clubs (football, yoga, badminton, etc.)

International team with flexible working time + hybrid working

Tailor-made career path

Technical workshops and training courses

Mobility: Opportunities to be on-site abroad in our offices in over 60+ countries

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH AMARIS VIỆT NAM

