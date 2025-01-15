Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Olam Global Agri Việt Nam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 500 - 700 USD

Olam Global Agri Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 15/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 01/03/2025
Olam Global Agri Việt Nam

Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Tại Olam Global Agri Việt Nam

Mức lương
500 - 700 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Long An: Cụm công nghiệp Kiến Thành, xã Long Cang, Huyện Cần Đước, tỉnh Long An, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Với Mức Lương 500 - 700 USD

Location: Cụm công nghiệp Kiến Thành, ấp 3, xã Long Cang, huyện Cần Đước, tỉnh Long An (cách HCM khoảng 1h đi xe). Công ty có xe đưa đón nhân viên ở HCM (nếu cần).
Location:
Job duties & Responsibility
- Tracking progress of goods to ensure goods on schedule, quality and quantity
- Contact vendor to receive and check the validity of the document
- Follow the orders, contact the carrier and ensure the delivery schedule is in accordance with the requirements
- Perform procedures related to exporting goods, tracking customer liabilities
- Prepare and complete import and export documents
- Solving problems arising in the process of import and export
- Update legal information related to import and export goods
- Perform other requirements from manager

Với Mức Lương 500 - 700 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Education/Academic: Bachelor's or College’s degree preferably in foreign trade, import and export others related.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Olam Global Agri Việt Nam

Olam Global Agri Việt Nam

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Cụm Công Nghiệp Kiến Thành, Ấp 3, Xã Long Cang, Huyện Cần Đước, Tỉnh Long An

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

