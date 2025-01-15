Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Olam Global Agri Việt Nam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 500 - 700 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Tại Olam Global Agri Việt Nam
- Long An: Cụm công nghiệp Kiến Thành, xã Long Cang, Huyện Cần Đước, tỉnh Long An, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Với Mức Lương 500 - 700 USD
Location: Cụm công nghiệp Kiến Thành, ấp 3, xã Long Cang, huyện Cần Đước, tỉnh Long An (cách HCM khoảng 1h đi xe). Công ty có xe đưa đón nhân viên ở HCM (nếu cần).
Job duties & Responsibility
- Tracking progress of goods to ensure goods on schedule, quality and quantity
- Contact vendor to receive and check the validity of the document
- Follow the orders, contact the carrier and ensure the delivery schedule is in accordance with the requirements
- Perform procedures related to exporting goods, tracking customer liabilities
- Prepare and complete import and export documents
- Solving problems arising in the process of import and export
- Update legal information related to import and export goods
- Perform other requirements from manager
Với Mức Lương 500 - 700 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Olam Global Agri Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Olam Global Agri Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
