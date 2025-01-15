Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Olam Global Agri Việt Nam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 500 - 700 USD

Location: Cụm công nghiệp Kiến Thành, ấp 3, xã Long Cang, huyện Cần Đước, tỉnh Long An (cách HCM khoảng 1h đi xe). Công ty có xe đưa đón nhân viên ở HCM (nếu cần).

Job duties & Responsibility

- Tracking progress of goods to ensure goods on schedule, quality and quantity

- Contact vendor to receive and check the validity of the document

- Follow the orders, contact the carrier and ensure the delivery schedule is in accordance with the requirements

- Perform procedures related to exporting goods, tracking customer liabilities

- Prepare and complete import and export documents

- Solving problems arising in the process of import and export

- Update legal information related to import and export goods

- Perform other requirements from manager