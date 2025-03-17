Tuyển Nhân viên hành chính CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DAC DATA TECHNOLOGY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 25 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên hành chính Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DAC DATA TECHNOLOGY VIỆT NAM
- Hà Nội: Hong Kong Tower
- 243A Đê La Thành, Đống Đa, Quận Đống Đa
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên hành chính Với Mức Lương Đến 25 Triệu
Incharge C&B tasks: timesheet, salary calculation, social insurance, bonuses and welfare regimes for employees
Implement periodic evaluation tasks: salary increase evaluation, bonus evaluation.
Monitor and update personnel information, control the implementation of company rules and regulations
Manage labor contract, contract appendix and other related labor document, labor report
Resolve issues related to labor relations, advise on human resource policies
Ensuring office supplies and company assets are maintained, including checking inventory and working with vendors to ensure adequate levels of necessary supplies at all times
Prepare regular/irregular requests expenses of Admin’s management and work with the accounting department to help make payments, process incoming invoices.
Management of team building expense and collect invoice every month
Manage IT helpdesk (software/tool install support, contact vendor for repairing equipment)
Other administrative task as required
Với Mức Lương Đến 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Have basic knowledge of English communication skills
Willing to improve skills according to the requirements of the task to be performed
Proficient in management tools such as MS Office.
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DAC DATA TECHNOLOGY VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Probationary 100% salary, insurance payment from probation time
Performance review: January every year
Japanese language allowance, technical certificate subsidy
Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance under the insurance law.
Fully covered all types of insurance as prescribed. Annual health checkup at prestigious hospitals.
Women care regimen: Women physiological rest: 8 hours/month; Postpartum rest for female staff with children under 2 year-old: 1h/day
Annual company trips, various exciting events at the most luxurious hotels twice a year
Japanese class
Weekly company sponsored happy hours
Working time: 8:00 – 17:00 (Monday – Friday), Days Off: Saturday – Sunday and holidays, Tet in accordance with Vietnam Labor Law
Casual dress code (JSS – Jeans, shorts, and sandals welcome)
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DAC DATA TECHNOLOGY VIỆT NAM
