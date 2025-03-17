Tuyển Nhân viên hành chính CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DAC DATA TECHNOLOGY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 25 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 25 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Nữ Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Hong Kong Tower - 243A Đê La Thành, Đống Đa, Quận Đống Đa

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên hành chính Với Mức Lương Đến 25 Triệu

Incharge C&B tasks: timesheet, salary calculation, social insurance, bonuses and welfare regimes for employees

Implement periodic evaluation tasks: salary increase evaluation, bonus evaluation.

Monitor and update personnel information, control the implementation of company rules and regulations

Manage labor contract, contract appendix and other related labor document, labor report

Resolve issues related to labor relations, advise on human resource policies

Ensuring office supplies and company assets are maintained, including checking inventory and working with vendors to ensure adequate levels of necessary supplies at all times

Prepare regular/irregular requests expenses of Admin’s management and work with the accounting department to help make payments, process incoming invoices.

Management of team building expense and collect invoice every month

Manage IT helpdesk (software/tool install support, contact vendor for repairing equipment)

Other administrative task as required

Với Mức Lương Đến 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

From 3 years of experience in HR administration

Have basic knowledge of English communication skills

Willing to improve skills according to the requirements of the task to be performed

Proficient in management tools such as MS Office.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DAC DATA TECHNOLOGY VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: up to 25M. Bonus twice a year

Probationary 100% salary, insurance payment from probation time

Performance review: January every year

Japanese language allowance, technical certificate subsidy

Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance under the insurance law.

Fully covered all types of insurance as prescribed. Annual health checkup at prestigious hospitals.

Women care regimen: Women physiological rest: 8 hours/month; Postpartum rest for female staff with children under 2 year-old: 1h/day

Annual company trips, various exciting events at the most luxurious hotels twice a year

Japanese class

Weekly company sponsored happy hours

Working time: 8:00 – 17:00 (Monday – Friday), Days Off: Saturday – Sunday and holidays, Tet in accordance with Vietnam Labor Law

Casual dress code (JSS – Jeans, shorts, and sandals welcome)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DAC DATA TECHNOLOGY VIỆT NAM

