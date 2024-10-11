Tuyển Nhân viên hành chính CÔNG TY TNHH LOTTE PROPERTIES HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 15 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH LOTTE PROPERTIES HÀ NỘI
Ngày đăng tuyển: 11/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/11/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH LOTTE PROPERTIES HÀ NỘI

Nhân viên hành chính

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên hành chính Tại CÔNG TY TNHH LOTTE PROPERTIES HÀ NỘI

Mức lương
Từ 15 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
5 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Toà nhà Văn Phồng, Lotte Mall West Lake Hanoi, 685 Lạc Long Quân, Tây Hồ

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên hành chính Với Mức Lương Từ 15 Triệu

- Canteen (Menu, service quality, hygiene management, etc.)
- PEST control Management.
- Operation insurance (Comprehensive property fire insurance, Third party liability insurance)
- Asset Management in the company.
- Be in charge of the payment for the general office operating expenses.
- Be the contact point & supporter for all the general affairs matters in the office.
- Other duties upon assignment by the Team leader.

Với Mức Lương Từ 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor Degree or Higher.
- Proficient in English (IELTS 5.5 and above)
- SAP system proficient.
- At least 4 - 7 years of experience in General Affairs, Admin and Office Operation position.
- Experience in working for Korean companies & International Corporations with same business field (Shopping Mall, Service, Hospitality, Building & Service Apartment) is advantageous.
- Strong interpersonal & communication skills.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH LOTTE PROPERTIES HÀ NỘI Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary Periodical health check, team-building, annual leave, gifts for holidays, etc. Insurance: Social Insurance, Health Insurance, Unemployment Insurance. 15 Annual Leaves/Year
Competitive salary
Periodical health check, team-building, annual leave, gifts for holidays, etc.
Insurance: Social Insurance, Health Insurance, Unemployment Insurance.
15 Annual Leaves/Year

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH LOTTE PROPERTIES HÀ NỘI

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH LOTTE PROPERTIES HÀ NỘI

CÔNG TY TNHH LOTTE PROPERTIES HÀ NỘI

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 683 Lạc Long Quân, Phường Phú Thượng, Quận Tây Hồ, Thanh phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

