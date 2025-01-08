Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch LX Pantos Vietnam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 400 - 600 USD

1. Export loading plan

- Receiving shipment plan from SCM

- Check production plan, Booking confirmation and Inventory to make loading plan for warehouse in order to use maximum dem, det free time and reduce inventory

2. Document

- Issue Commercial Invoice and Packing list for shipment

- Receive Customs clearance and check it before inputing on system correctly

3. KPI control

- Manage dem det free time strictly when arranging loading plan

- Control direct loading and follow up cut off time

- Control container stuffing in maximum

- FIFO managing and warehouse improvement