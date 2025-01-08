Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch LX Pantos Vietnam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 400 - 600 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Kế hoạch Tại LX Pantos Vietnam
- Hải Phòng: Khu Công Nghiệp Tràng Duệ, Lê Lợi, An Dương, Hai Phong, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Kế hoạch Với Mức Lương 400 - 600 USD
1. Export loading plan
- Receiving shipment plan from SCM
- Check production plan, Booking confirmation and Inventory to make loading plan for warehouse in order to use maximum dem, det free time and reduce inventory
2. Document
- Issue Commercial Invoice and Packing list for shipment
- Receive Customs clearance and check it before inputing on system correctly
3. KPI control
- Manage dem det free time strictly when arranging loading plan
- Control direct loading and follow up cut off time
- Control container stuffing in maximum
- FIFO managing and warehouse improvement
Với Mức Lương 400 - 600 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Can work at night shifts
- University graduation
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại LX Pantos Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
