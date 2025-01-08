Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch LX Pantos Vietnam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 400 - 600 USD

LX Pantos Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 22/02/2025
LX Pantos Vietnam

Nhân viên Kế hoạch

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Kế hoạch Tại LX Pantos Vietnam

Mức lương
400 - 600 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hải Phòng: Khu Công Nghiệp Tràng Duệ, Lê Lợi, An Dương, Hai Phong, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Kế hoạch Với Mức Lương 400 - 600 USD

1. Export loading plan
- Receiving shipment plan from SCM
- Check production plan, Booking confirmation and Inventory to make loading plan for warehouse in order to use maximum dem, det free time and reduce inventory
2. Document
- Issue Commercial Invoice and Packing list for shipment
- Receive Customs clearance and check it before inputing on system correctly
3. KPI control
- Manage dem det free time strictly when arranging loading plan
- Control direct loading and follow up cut off time
- Control container stuffing in maximum
- FIFO managing and warehouse improvement

Với Mức Lương 400 - 600 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- At least 2 years of experience in Planning Staff
- Can work at night shifts
- University graduation

Tại LX Pantos Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại LX Pantos Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

LX Pantos Vietnam

LX Pantos Vietnam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 24Ath Floor, Handico Tower, Me Tri Ha New Urban, Pham Hung Road, South Tu Liem District, Ha Noi, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

