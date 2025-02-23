Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ZEDER VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 10 - 10 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH ZEDER VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 23/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 27/03/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH ZEDER VIỆT NAM

Nhân viên kinh doanh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ZEDER VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
10 - 10 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đồng Nai:

- Đường số 10, KCN Long Thành, xã Tam An, huyện Long Thành, tỉnh Đồng Nai, Huyện Long Thành

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 10 - 10 Triệu

About the Role
ERP Functional Consultant will be responsible for facilitating Netsuite System enhancements of daily operations by gathering and documenting requirements and supporting UAT activities, which helps to streamline the workflow, standardize and optimize the system to improve performance and business effectiveness.
Key Responsibilities
Actively identify opportunities to leverage ERP functionality to improve operational efficiencies and performance and to optimize the platform.
Create documentation to support configuration changes of NetSuite standard features and enhancements for strategic projects.
Assist with data analysis, reporting needs, change management, and support for optimal usage within ERP and other systems.
Support end-users with IT/ERP related problems in a responsive and service-oriented manner
Test customizations, custom object, new functionality based on evolving business needs
Provide support to debug and troubleshoot production issues, and coordinate with Netsuite developers or support team on issues that cannot be resolved initially.
Provide support and subject matter expertise to related stakeholders (users, employees, contractors…).
Perform integrity testing of system
Assist in the development of dashboards and operational reports to provide insight for teams, managers and executives.
Complete additional responsibilities as required.
Have bachelor’s degree in Information Technology, Software Engineering or related majors.
Knowledge in scripting would also be beneficial.
Understand common industry-standard business practices in accounting, manufacturing, and warehouse management at least 1 year
Be proficient with saved searches, formulas, reporting creating dashboards, creating custom forms and creating workflows.
Be able to maintain custom reports, configurations and permissions within Netsuite.
Fluency in English
Have strong problem solving, multi-tasking, project managerment and teamwork mindset.
Be detail-oriented and adaptable to change in a fast-paced work environment.
Với Mức Lương 10 - 10 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ZEDER VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ZEDER VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH ZEDER VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH ZEDER VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 500 - 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Đường số 10, Khu Công nghiệp Long Thành, Xã Tam An, Huyện Long Thành, Tỉnh Đồng Nai, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

