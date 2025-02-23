Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ZEDER VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 10 - 10 Triệu

About the Role

ERP Functional Consultant will be responsible for facilitating Netsuite System enhancements of daily operations by gathering and documenting requirements and supporting UAT activities, which helps to streamline the workflow, standardize and optimize the system to improve performance and business effectiveness.

Key Responsibilities

Actively identify opportunities to leverage ERP functionality to improve operational efficiencies and performance and to optimize the platform.

Create documentation to support configuration changes of NetSuite standard features and enhancements for strategic projects.

Assist with data analysis, reporting needs, change management, and support for optimal usage within ERP and other systems.

Support end-users with IT/ERP related problems in a responsive and service-oriented manner

Test customizations, custom object, new functionality based on evolving business needs

Provide support to debug and troubleshoot production issues, and coordinate with Netsuite developers or support team on issues that cannot be resolved initially.

Provide support and subject matter expertise to related stakeholders (users, employees, contractors…).

Perform integrity testing of system

Assist in the development of dashboards and operational reports to provide insight for teams, managers and executives.

Complete additional responsibilities as required.

Have bachelor’s degree in Information Technology, Software Engineering or related majors.

Knowledge in scripting would also be beneficial.

Understand common industry-standard business practices in accounting, manufacturing, and warehouse management at least 1 year

Be proficient with saved searches, formulas, reporting creating dashboards, creating custom forms and creating workflows.

Be able to maintain custom reports, configurations and permissions within Netsuite.

Fluency in English

Have strong problem solving, multi-tasking, project managerment and teamwork mindset.

Be detail-oriented and adaptable to change in a fast-paced work environment.

Ngành nghề: Cơ khí / Ô tô / Tự động hóa, CNTT - Phần mềm, Sản xuất / Vận hành sản xuất

Kinh nghiệm: 3 Năm

Cấp bậc: Nhân viên

Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức

Địa điểm: Đồng Nai