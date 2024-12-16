Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH LMS Technologies Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 22 Triệu

Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH LMS Technologies Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 22 Triệu

Công Ty TNHH LMS Technologies Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 16/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 17/01/2025
Công Ty TNHH LMS Technologies Việt Nam

Nhân viên kinh doanh

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công Ty TNHH LMS Technologies Việt Nam

Mức lương
11 - 22 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- |,Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 11 - 22 Triệu

• Develop and execute sales strategies to drive growth for product lines in the field of Automation/Automotive/Metal/Steel/Electronic/Plastic&Rubber
• Engage with prospective customers, understand their application needs, and provide technical sales support
• Demonstrate product features and capabilities to customers, highlighting the unique value proposition
• Prepare quotations, proposals, and contract documents for sales opportunities
• Provide post-sales support, including troubleshooting and managing information flow accurately and timely about delivery, installation, and training.
• Collaborate with the marketing team to create effective campaigns and marketing materials
• Gather market intelligence and customer feedback to aid product development
• Meet or exceed monthly/quarterly sales targets and key performance indicators
• Submit regular reports detailing customer requirements, market insights, competitor actions, and sales forecasts.

Với Mức Lương 11 - 22 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering, Automotive Technology, Chemical Engineering, or Economics.
• Minimum 1 year of experience in a sales or technical sales role, preferably in the industrial equipment or testing instruments industry.
• Strong understanding of mechanical testing principles and technical specifications of measuring instruments.
• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to effectively interact with customers and internal stakeholders.
• Proficiency in English, both written and verbal.
• Willingness to travel within the region as needed.
• Self-motivated, with a proven track record of achieving sales targets.
• Proficient in MS Office (MS Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint, etc.).
Benefits:
At LMS, we value the hard work and contributions of our employees. This position offers a compelling compensation package that includes:
• Salary range of $500 - $1,000, with the potential for commission and sales incentives to further enhance your earnings.
• A 13th-month bonus and an annual bonus tied to your key performance indicators and commission.
• Annual salary reviews to ensure your compensation keeps pace with your performance and market rates.
We also provide a robust benefits package to support your overall well-being:
• 14 days of annual leave.
• Annual company-sponsored travel opportunities.
• Annual health check-ups.
• Additional insurance.
• Opportunities for overseas training to develop your skills and knowledge.

Tại Công Ty TNHH LMS Technologies Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng
$500 - $1000 / Sale Commission & Incentive / 13th month salary bonus
Chăm sóc sức khoẻ
Premium Heath Care
Nghỉ phép có lương
Professional, dynamic working environment + Sponsored training abroad

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH LMS Technologies Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH LMS Technologies Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH LMS Technologies Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 5th Floor, 24C, Phan Dang Luu, Ward 6, Binh Thanh Dist, HCMC

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

