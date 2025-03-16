Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 17 - 20 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Ton Duc Thang street, Ben Nghe ward, Dist 1, Hochiminh city, Vietnam., Quận 1
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 17 - 20 Triệu
Responsible for developing new clients and providing technical support by using your knowledge of Chemical, Pharmaceutical, or Biological as a Sales staff
【Job description】
- Sales for cosmetic makers (BtoB) with the technical knowledge of chemical, pharmaceutical, and biological
- Learning the cosmetics industry and competitor
- Visiting and giving presentations to customers about the superiority of this company's material
- Negotiating and Communicating with suppliers
- Understand imported raw materials instructions and translate them from English to Vietnamese
- Other tasks assigned by Japanese Manager
※Customers
New: Existing＝ 50%: 50%
You will be responsible for 20 companies (average)
【Company/Job Attraction】
- They have overseas branches in 7countries as a global company
- They have a long history of over 90 years since their establishment in 1993 in Japan
- They focus on human resource development, and in addition to in-house training, those who want to can attend training outside the company to develop not only for work, but also for their personal skills
Với Mức Lương 17 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Be interested in Cosmetics
- English:Upper-Intermediate Level (Official language in the company)
- Having working experience in Cosmetics or Healthy food industry at least 3 years
Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
- Transportation allowance
- Social insurances related to Vietnamese low
- Traffic accident insurance (private)
- 13 month Bonus
- Incentive
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
