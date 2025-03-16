Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 17 - 20 Triệu

Responsible for developing new clients and providing technical support by using your knowledge of Chemical, Pharmaceutical, or Biological as a Sales staff



【Job description】

- Sales for cosmetic makers (BtoB) with the technical knowledge of chemical, pharmaceutical, and biological

- Learning the cosmetics industry and competitor

- Visiting and giving presentations to customers about the superiority of this company's material

- Negotiating and Communicating with suppliers

- Understand imported raw materials instructions and translate them from English to Vietnamese

- Other tasks assigned by Japanese Manager



※Customers

New: Existing＝ 50%: 50%

You will be responsible for 20 companies (average)



【Company/Job Attraction】

- They have overseas branches in 7countries as a global company

- They have a long history of over 90 years since their establishment in 1993 in Japan

- They focus on human resource development, and in addition to in-house training, those who want to can attend training outside the company to develop not only for work, but also for their personal skills