Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Fashy (Viễn Đông) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 18 - 20 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công Ty TNHH Fashy (Viễn Đông)
Mức lương
18 - 20 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc
- Đồng Nai:
- Lô 1, Cụm May mặc Tân Hiệp, Đường Đồng Khởi,Đồng Nai
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 18 - 20 Triệu
Creating the network and introducing the brand of company.
Developing relationships with potential customers and sexpanding the market shares.
Maintain and develop relationships with current customers.
Responsibility for the market research and competitive analysis.
Other tasks as assigned by the Manager.
Với Mức Lương 18 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
With a Bachelor‘s degree in Business administration or equivalent.
At least 3 years of experience in a sales-related role, especially in garment industry is a plus.
Experience in planning and implementing sales strategies.
Priority is given to candidates residing in HCMC and able to travel for business.
Good in English
At least 3 years of experience in a sales-related role, especially in garment industry is a plus.
Experience in planning and implementing sales strategies.
Priority is given to candidates residing in HCMC and able to travel for business.
Good in English
Tại Công Ty TNHH Fashy (Viễn Đông) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Competitive monthy salary; 13th month salary, and Sales bonus
Compulsory Insurance Contribution according to Vietnamese Labor Law;
Other bebefits according to Company Policy
Compulsory Insurance Contribution according to Vietnamese Labor Law;
Other bebefits according to Company Policy
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Fashy (Viễn Đông)
