Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Fashy (Viễn Đông) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 18 - 20 Triệu

Địa điểm làm việc - Đồng Nai: - Lô 1, Cụm May mặc Tân Hiệp, Đường Đồng Khởi,Đồng Nai

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 18 - 20 Triệu

Creating the network and introducing the brand of company.

Developing relationships with potential customers and sexpanding the market shares.

Maintain and develop relationships with current customers.

Responsibility for the market research and competitive analysis.

Other tasks as assigned by the Manager.

Với Mức Lương 18 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

With a Bachelor‘s degree in Business administration or equivalent.

At least 3 years of experience in a sales-related role, especially in garment industry is a plus.

Experience in planning and implementing sales strategies.

Priority is given to candidates residing in HCMC and able to travel for business.

Good in English

Tại Công Ty TNHH Fashy (Viễn Đông) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive monthy salary; 13th month salary, and Sales bonus

Compulsory Insurance Contribution according to Vietnamese Labor Law;

Other bebefits according to Company Policy

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Fashy (Viễn Đông)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.