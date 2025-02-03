Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN CƠ QUAN HỖ TRỢ DOANH NGHIỆP VỪA VÀ NHỎ VÀ KHỞI NGHIỆP HÀN QUỐC (KOSME) TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Dưới 1 năm Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - Toà Charmvit Tower, 117 Trần Duy Hưng, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Manage daily administration works at center

- Support Korean SMEs (do market research, recruit local staffs)

- Develop and maintained relationships with Vietnamese authorities (arrange meetings, handle reports and follow up)

- Manage annual projects (promote before and after projects, handle related procedures)

- Conduct monthly news report (updating Vietnamese market)

- Monitor trade and market trends, and conduct market research

- Translate and Interpret as required (Korean – Vietnamese – English)

- Welcome guest, and prepare for meeting room

- In charge of office payment

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Have good skills of negotiation, problem solving, and communication

- Be responsible of, good working attitude, active, enthusiastic, good level of ethics and honest

- Fluent communication in Korean (having English is an advantage)

- Degree: Bachelor or above

- Major: Not required (marketing related preferred)

- Working Experience: Having work experience is preferred

- Individuals with no disqualifications for travel to Korea and abroad.

According to the Immigration Control Act, individuals who are currently undergoing criminal trials,have not completed imprisonment or detention sentences, or have not fulfilled mandatory military service are disqualified.

- Must be legally eligible to work in the host country.

- Employment may be canceled if any false information is found in the application.

- This employment contract is governed by the laws of the host country.

Tại VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN CƠ QUAN HỖ TRỢ DOANH NGHIỆP VỪA VÀ NHỎ VÀ KHỞI NGHIỆP HÀN QUỐC (KOSME) TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Salary: VND 18,500,000 (or above depending on work experience, to be paid in VND)

- Term of Contract: 12 months

- Working Days: Monday - Friday (5 working days)

- Working Hours: 8:30 - 17:30 (Lunch time: 12:00 - 13:30)

- Working Place: KBDC Hanoi, 17th Fl., No. 117 Tran Duy Hung St., Cau Giay Dist., Hanoi

- Compensation benefit: Social Insurance Contribution, 13rd month salary

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN CƠ QUAN HỖ TRỢ DOANH NGHIỆP VỪA VÀ NHỎ VÀ KHỞI NGHIỆP HÀN QUỐC (KOSME) TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH

