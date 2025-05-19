Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 35 - 50 Triệu

Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 35 - 50 Triệu

Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre
Ngày đăng tuyển: 19/05/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 19/06/2025
Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

Nhân viên kinh doanh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

Mức lương
35 - 50 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Remote,Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 35 - 50 Triệu

• Configuring customized ERP solutions.
• System integration between ERP and peripheral(existing) systems.
• Design and execute System Integration Tests(SIT) and support User Acceptance Test(UAT).
• Providing ERP end-user training and technical support.
• Documenting ERP processes and preparing deployment progress updates.
• Master data(Customer, Supplier, Products, Material) creation support
• Supports Developer teams when needed in different matters regarding user requirement and customize functions.
• Follows up reports (weekly, monthly, etc.)
• Translates business documents where applicable
• Perform other tasks as assigned by Manager

Với Mức Lương 35 - 50 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor\'s degree
• Having experience in ERP Consultant or having at least 2 years\' experience in the related fields such as Finance Accounting, Sales, Procurement, Produce, Logistics, IT
• Good communication in both Japanese and English (Japanese as N1 & TOEIC ~800/IELTS 7.0)
• Good Microsoft office skill
• Strong interpersonal skills, good teamwork player.
• Excellent time management and organizational skills.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Remote work
• Training course
• 12 Annual leaves
• Laptop provided
• Child support allowance of up to 7,000,000/ per month
• Work in an international, dynamic and friendly environment
• A professional working environment to develop a career and enhance skillset in a hi-class consulting firm
• Opportunity to work abroad in Asia Pacific countries (e.g. Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Thai, Indonesia)
• There is no 13th month bonus.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 57 Nguyễn Văn Giai, Đa Kao, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

