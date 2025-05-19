Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 35 - 50 Triệu

Mức lương 35 - 50 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - Remote,Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc

• Configuring customized ERP solutions.

• System integration between ERP and peripheral(existing) systems.

• Design and execute System Integration Tests(SIT) and support User Acceptance Test(UAT).

• Providing ERP end-user training and technical support.

• Documenting ERP processes and preparing deployment progress updates.

• Master data(Customer, Supplier, Products, Material) creation support

• Supports Developer teams when needed in different matters regarding user requirement and customize functions.

• Follows up reports (weekly, monthly, etc.)

• Translates business documents where applicable

• Perform other tasks as assigned by Manager

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

• Bachelor\'s degree

• Having experience in ERP Consultant or having at least 2 years\' experience in the related fields such as Finance Accounting, Sales, Procurement, Produce, Logistics, IT

• Good communication in both Japanese and English (Japanese as N1 & TOEIC ~800/IELTS 7.0)

• Good Microsoft office skill

• Strong interpersonal skills, good teamwork player.

• Excellent time management and organizational skills.

Quyền Lợi

• Remote work

• Training course

• 12 Annual leaves

• Laptop provided

• Child support allowance of up to 7,000,000/ per month

• Work in an international, dynamic and friendly environment

• A professional working environment to develop a career and enhance skillset in a hi-class consulting firm

• Opportunity to work abroad in Asia Pacific countries (e.g. Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Thai, Indonesia)

• There is no 13th month bonus.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

