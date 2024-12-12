Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH T.h.i Group Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công Ty TNHH T.h.i Group Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Số 9, Đinh Tiên Hoàng, Phường Đakao, Quận 1, TP HCM, Quận 1
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Present, promote and sell products/ services using solid arguments to existing and prospective customers.
- Perform cost-benefit and needs analysis of existing/potential customers to meet their needs
- Establish, develop and maintain positive business and customer relationships.
- Reach out to customer leads through cold calling
- Expedite the resolution of customer problems and complaints to maximize satisfaction
- Achieve agreed-upon sales targets and outcomes within the schedule
- Coordinate sales efforts with team members and other departments
- Supply management with reports on customer needs, problems, interests, competitive activities, and potential for new products and services.
- Continuously improve through feedback
Location: Hồ Chí Minh, Hà Nội, Hải Phòng, Đà Nẵng
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Basic knowledge of MS Office
- Familiarity with CRM practices along with ability to build productive business professional relationships
- Highly motivated and target driven with a proven track record in sales
- Excellent selling, communication and negotiation skills
- Prioritizing, time management and organizational skills
- Relationship management skills and openness to feedback -
- Fluent English or Chinese is preferred
BENEFITS:
- Phúc lợi: theo quy định của nhà nước, bảo hiểm, lương tháng 13, thưởng doanh số, phép năm, du lịch hàng năm
- Lương: thương lượng, xét tăng lương hàng năm
Tại Công Ty TNHH T.h.i Group Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Lương tháng 13 & Thưởng doanh số
Chăm sóc sức khoẻ
Du lịch hàng năm
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH T.h.i Group Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI