Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH T.h.i Group Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Số 9, Đinh Tiên Hoàng, Phường Đakao, Quận 1, TP HCM, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Present, promote and sell products/ services using solid arguments to existing and prospective customers.

- Perform cost-benefit and needs analysis of existing/potential customers to meet their needs

- Establish, develop and maintain positive business and customer relationships.

- Reach out to customer leads through cold calling

- Expedite the resolution of customer problems and complaints to maximize satisfaction

- Achieve agreed-upon sales targets and outcomes within the schedule

- Coordinate sales efforts with team members and other departments

- Supply management with reports on customer needs, problems, interests, competitive activities, and potential for new products and services.

- Continuously improve through feedback

Location: Hồ Chí Minh, Hà Nội, Hải Phòng, Đà Nẵng

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Proven work experience as a sales representative in the same field at least 3-5 years .

- Basic knowledge of MS Office

- Familiarity with CRM practices along with ability to build productive business professional relationships

- Highly motivated and target driven with a proven track record in sales

- Excellent selling, communication and negotiation skills

- Prioritizing, time management and organizational skills

- Relationship management skills and openness to feedback -

- Fluent English or Chinese is preferred

BENEFITS:

- Phúc lợi: theo quy định của nhà nước, bảo hiểm, lương tháng 13, thưởng doanh số, phép năm, du lịch hàng năm

- Lương: thương lượng, xét tăng lương hàng năm

Tại Công Ty TNHH T.h.i Group Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng

Lương tháng 13 & Thưởng doanh số

Chăm sóc sức khoẻ

Du lịch hàng năm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH T.h.i Group Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin