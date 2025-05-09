Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật Resident Representative office of Vinex Corp. (Sportfinder Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật Resident Representative office of Vinex Corp. (Sportfinder Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Resident Representative office of Vinex Corp. (Sportfinder Việt Nam)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 09/05/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 10/05/2025
Resident Representative office of Vinex Corp. (Sportfinder Việt Nam)

Nhân viên kỹ thuật

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kỹ thuật Tại Resident Representative office of Vinex Corp. (Sportfinder Việt Nam)

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tầng 6, số 478 phố Minh Khai, P. Vĩnh Tuy, Q. Hai Bà Trưng, TP Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kỹ thuật Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Technician / Product developer will work with designer for interpretation from sketch to ensure samples meets design intention. Build up measurement chart, list of material and accessories consumption. Create tech pack, instruct other teams to understand about design intention.
*Responsibility
- To co-operate and develop techinical documents based on designs from R&D in Slovakia head office for production department and factory to manufacture accurate products.
- To set up a technical document providing instructions on kinds of materials used for each design, demand of materials, sizing chart and process of production.
- To co-operate with R&D in Slovakia to check physical samples made by instructions of techinical document and advise manufacturers to improve products as well as design.
- To control pre-production sample and advise manufacturers to perform a correct production process to get accurate quality as well as approved sample.
- To co-operate with purchasing dept. to select suitable materials matching with design requirements and production posibilities.
- To solve any technical problem happened during development and production process.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Resident Representative office of Vinex Corp. (Sportfinder Việt Nam) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Resident Representative office of Vinex Corp. (Sportfinder Việt Nam)

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Resident Representative office of Vinex Corp. (Sportfinder Việt Nam)

Resident Representative office of Vinex Corp. (Sportfinder Việt Nam)

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 6, số 478 phố Minh Khai, phường Vĩnh Tuy, Quận Hai Bà Trưng, TP Hà Nội.

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

