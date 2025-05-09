Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật Resident Representative office of Vinex Corp. (Sportfinder Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Technician / Product developer will work with designer for interpretation from sketch to ensure samples meets design intention. Build up measurement chart, list of material and accessories consumption. Create tech pack, instruct other teams to understand about design intention.

*Responsibility

- To co-operate and develop techinical documents based on designs from R&D in Slovakia head office for production department and factory to manufacture accurate products.

- To set up a technical document providing instructions on kinds of materials used for each design, demand of materials, sizing chart and process of production.

- To co-operate with R&D in Slovakia to check physical samples made by instructions of techinical document and advise manufacturers to improve products as well as design.

- To control pre-production sample and advise manufacturers to perform a correct production process to get accurate quality as well as approved sample.

- To co-operate with purchasing dept. to select suitable materials matching with design requirements and production posibilities.

- To solve any technical problem happened during development and production process.

