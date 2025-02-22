Tuyển Nhân viên Lễ tân Công ty CP đầu tư và công nghệ OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Lễ tân Tại Công ty CP đầu tư và công nghệ OSB
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Nữ
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: Tầng 6, tòa nhà Detech Tower số 8 Tôn Thất Thuyết, Mỹ Đình 2, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Lễ tân Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Reception work:
Administrative work:
Administrative work
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Graduated from college or university majoring in Human Resources Management, Administration.
- Experience: Priority is given to candidates with 1 year or more of experience in administration or reception.
- Knowledge, skills, and other requirements:
+ Knowledge of seal and document management.
+ Ability to communicate. English reading comprehension.
+ Work in groups and independently.
+ Synthesize, compile statistics, and report.
+ Draft documents.
+ Good use of office software (Word, Excel). Know how to use Outlook, PowerPoint, office equipment such as fax machines, photocopiers, faxes, telephones, internet...
- Experience: Priority is given to candidates with 1 year or more of experience in administration or reception.
- Knowledge, skills, and other requirements:
+ Knowledge of seal and document management.
+ Ability to communicate. English reading comprehension.
+ Work in groups and independently.
+ Synthesize, compile statistics, and report.
+ Draft documents.
+ Good use of office software (Word, Excel). Know how to use Outlook, PowerPoint, office equipment such as fax machines, photocopiers, faxes, telephones, internet...
Tại Công ty CP đầu tư và công nghệ OSB Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
- Full social insurance payment according to regulations.
- Free parking support.
- Holiday bonuses, 13th month salary, and other benefits according to company regulations.
- Working and interacting with foreigners.
- Training in office administration, communication, teaching, and other soft skills.
- Working in a professional, friendly, youthful environment and participating in regular teambuilding activities of the company.
- Free parking support.
- Holiday bonuses, 13th month salary, and other benefits according to company regulations.
- Working and interacting with foreigners.
- Training in office administration, communication, teaching, and other soft skills.
- Working in a professional, friendly, youthful environment and participating in regular teambuilding activities of the company.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty CP đầu tư và công nghệ OSB
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Để xem bạn có phù hợp với vị trí công việc này không, hãy
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI