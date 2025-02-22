Tuyển Nhân viên Lễ tân Công ty CP đầu tư và công nghệ OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Nhân viên Lễ tân Công ty CP đầu tư và công nghệ OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty CP đầu tư và công nghệ OSB
Ngày đăng tuyển: 22/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/03/2025
Công ty CP đầu tư và công nghệ OSB

Nhân viên Lễ tân

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Lễ tân Tại Công ty CP đầu tư và công nghệ OSB

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Nữ
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tầng 6, tòa nhà Detech Tower số 8 Tôn Thất Thuyết, Mỹ Đình 2, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Lễ tân Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Reception work:
Administrative work:
Administrative work

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Graduated from college or university majoring in Human Resources Management, Administration.
- Experience: Priority is given to candidates with 1 year or more of experience in administration or reception.
- Knowledge, skills, and other requirements:
+ Knowledge of seal and document management.
+ Ability to communicate. English reading comprehension.
+ Work in groups and independently.
+ Synthesize, compile statistics, and report.
+ Draft documents.
+ Good use of office software (Word, Excel). Know how to use Outlook, PowerPoint, office equipment such as fax machines, photocopiers, faxes, telephones, internet...

Tại Công ty CP đầu tư và công nghệ OSB Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Full social insurance payment according to regulations.
- Free parking support.
- Holiday bonuses, 13th month salary, and other benefits according to company regulations.
- Working and interacting with foreigners.
- Training in office administration, communication, teaching, and other soft skills.
- Working in a professional, friendly, youthful environment and participating in regular teambuilding activities of the company.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty CP đầu tư và công nghệ OSB

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty CP đầu tư và công nghệ OSB

Công ty CP đầu tư và công nghệ OSB

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Vp.Hà Nội: Tầng 6 tòa nhà Detech Tower, số 8 Tôn Thất Thuyết, Mỹ Đình, Nam Từ Liêm, Hà NộiVp.HCM: Phòng 1001, lầu 10 tòa nhà Vina Giày, 180-182 Lý Chính Thắng, Phường 9, Quận 3, HCM.

