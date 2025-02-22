Tuyển Nhân viên Lễ tân Công ty CP đầu tư và công nghệ OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Nữ Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tầng 6, tòa nhà Detech Tower số 8 Tôn Thất Thuyết, Mỹ Đình 2, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Lễ tân Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Reception work:

Administrative work:

Administrative work

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Graduated from college or university majoring in Human Resources Management, Administration.

- Experience: Priority is given to candidates with 1 year or more of experience in administration or reception.

- Knowledge, skills, and other requirements:

+ Knowledge of seal and document management.

+ Ability to communicate. English reading comprehension.

+ Work in groups and independently.

+ Synthesize, compile statistics, and report.

+ Draft documents.

+ Good use of office software (Word, Excel). Know how to use Outlook, PowerPoint, office equipment such as fax machines, photocopiers, faxes, telephones, internet...

Tại Công ty CP đầu tư và công nghệ OSB Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Full social insurance payment according to regulations.

- Free parking support.

- Holiday bonuses, 13th month salary, and other benefits according to company regulations.

- Working and interacting with foreigners.

- Training in office administration, communication, teaching, and other soft skills.

- Working in a professional, friendly, youthful environment and participating in regular teambuilding activities of the company.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty CP đầu tư và công nghệ OSB

