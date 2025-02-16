Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGHIÊN CỨU THỊ TRƯỜNG G COMM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Role Deions.

• Monitor and respond to customer reviews.

Marketing Campaign Execution:

• Plan and implement advertising campaigns on e-commerce platforms and social media.

• Utilize advertising tools such as Google Ads, Facebook Ads, Amazon Advertising, etc.

• Track and analyze campaign performance, optimizing to achieve sales targets.

SEO and Conversion Optimization:

• Conduct keyword research and optimize product content to improve search rankings on platforms.

• Analyze customer behavior and optimize the shopping experience to increase conversion rates.

• Use analytics tools to measure and evaluate the effectiveness of marketing activities.

Brand Building and Development:

• Develop creative and engaging content to promote the brand on social media and other platforms.

• Interact with customers, build relationships, and enhance brand loyalty.

• Monitor and analyze market trends and competitor activities to adjust marketing strategies accordingly.

Other Tasks:

• Collaborate with other team to ensure smooth business operations.

• Provide regular reports on marketing performance and propose improvement solutions.

Platform management:

• Stay up to date on platform policies & best practices for Amazon, Etsy, Shopify, etc.

• Identify and implement new opportunities for growth and optimization on these platforms.

Third-Party Collaboration:

• Liaise with third-party service providers related to performance marketing.

• Monitor and evaluate the performance of third-party partners.

Other tasks as requested by the Management.