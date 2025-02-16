Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGHIÊN CỨU THỊ TRƯỜNG G COMM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Marketing Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGHIÊN CỨU THỊ TRƯỜNG G COMM
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- 102C Cong Quynh street, Pham Ngu Lao ward, Dist.1, HCMC
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Role Deions.
• Monitor and respond to customer reviews.
Marketing Campaign Execution:
• Plan and implement advertising campaigns on e-commerce platforms and social media.
• Utilize advertising tools such as Google Ads, Facebook Ads, Amazon Advertising, etc.
• Track and analyze campaign performance, optimizing to achieve sales targets.
SEO and Conversion Optimization:
• Conduct keyword research and optimize product content to improve search rankings on platforms.
• Analyze customer behavior and optimize the shopping experience to increase conversion rates.
• Use analytics tools to measure and evaluate the effectiveness of marketing activities.
Brand Building and Development:
• Develop creative and engaging content to promote the brand on social media and other platforms.
• Interact with customers, build relationships, and enhance brand loyalty.
• Monitor and analyze market trends and competitor activities to adjust marketing strategies accordingly.
Other Tasks:
• Collaborate with other team to ensure smooth business operations.
• Provide regular reports on marketing performance and propose improvement solutions.
Platform management:
• Stay up to date on platform policies & best practices for Amazon, Etsy, Shopify, etc.
• Identify and implement new opportunities for growth and optimization on these platforms.
Third-Party Collaboration:
• Liaise with third-party service providers related to performance marketing.
• Monitor and evaluate the performance of third-party partners.
Other tasks as requested by the Management.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Strong understanding of PPC advertising and other online marketing channels.
• Knowledge of SEO and conversion optimization.
• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
• Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
• Good English communication skills.
* Benefits:
• Competitive salary and attractive performance-based bonuses.
• Dynamic, creative, and professional working environment.
• Opportunities for career development and advancement.
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGHIÊN CỨU THỊ TRƯỜNG G COMM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGHIÊN CỨU THỊ TRƯỜNG G COMM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
