Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng CÔNG TY TNHH NHÓM KIẾN TẠO làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng CÔNG TY TNHH NHÓM KIẾN TẠO làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH NHÓM KIẾN TẠO
Ngày đăng tuyển: 26/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 28/03/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH NHÓM KIẾN TẠO

Nhân viên mua hàng

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên mua hàng Tại CÔNG TY TNHH NHÓM KIẾN TẠO

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đà Nẵng: Đường số 8 CN Hoà Khánh, Liên Chiểu, Quận Liên Chiểu

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên mua hàng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. Purchasing all materials for sample and bulk order
2. Follow and push step by step alls materials to get the earliest delivery time,
3. For oversea fabrics and trims: besides ordering, I do proforma invoice for payment, then do commerical invoice, packing list, sales contract with all suppliers. I actively track and follow up with suppliers to ensure materials are shipped on the earliest possible vessel schedule. Delays of even a day can significantly impact vessel departure dates.
4. Domestic suppliers: do contract with all suppliers, check details for all invoices and confirm to supplier, follow up and arrange couriers pick up and deliver the materials.
5. Request payment for all invoices and follow payment status in order to not effect to delivery schedule.
6. Arrange the transportation to go and back of semi-finished products to Printing/ Embroidery supplier
7. Summary and make sample payment for oversea order
8. Do BOM for each bulk order
9. Do the docs for sample material booking.
10. Insert and sum up quantity of all materials of each invoice to follow up ( we have many invoices, need time to do this)
13. Check inventory data monthly with ATA

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 2-3 years of experience in Purchasing within the garment industry.
Good understanding of the processes and raw materials in the garment industry, especially different types of fabrics.
Proficient in English communication.
Strong negotiation skills and ability to work well in a team.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH NHÓM KIẾN TẠO Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary and performance-based bonuses.
Attractive salary
A dynamic, friendly work environment that fosters career development.
dynamic, friendly work environment
Opportunities to learn and grow in the garment industry.
Comprehensive benefits, including insurance and training programs.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH NHÓM KIẾN TẠO

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH NHÓM KIẾN TẠO

CÔNG TY TNHH NHÓM KIẾN TẠO

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 73 Nguyễn Thuật, Phường Hoà An, Quận Cẩm Lệ, TP Đà Nẵng

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-nhan-vien-mua-hang-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-da-nang-job323950
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Đầu tư Ngọc Thịnh Phát
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công ty TNHH Đầu tư Ngọc Thịnh Phát làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Đầu tư Ngọc Thịnh Phát
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 9 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH TM DV ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN AN PHÚC
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công ty TNHH TM DV ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN AN PHÚC làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 7 - 8 Triệu
Công ty TNHH TM DV ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN AN PHÚC
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 39 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 8 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINA ELECTRIC
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINA ELECTRIC làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINA ELECTRIC
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Bắc Ninh Còn 8 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ LCC
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ LCC làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 15 - 250 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ LCC
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Bắc Ninh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 250 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ KHÍ NHỰA VIỆT ÚC
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ KHÍ NHỰA VIỆT ÚC làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 8 - 9 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ KHÍ NHỰA VIỆT ÚC
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 9 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH công nghệ Amtran Việt Nam
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công ty TNHH công nghệ Amtran Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH công nghệ Amtran Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Đầu tư thương mại và du lịch quốc tế Hòa Bình
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công ty TNHH Đầu tư thương mại và du lịch quốc tế Hòa Bình làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Đầu tư thương mại và du lịch quốc tế Hòa Bình
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 8 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN THIẾT KẾ HỢP NHẤT
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN THIẾT KẾ HỢP NHẤT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN THIẾT KẾ HỢP NHẤT
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư BeNK
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư BeNK làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư BeNK
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Searefico Pro Company
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế Công ty Cổ phần Searefico Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 17 - 20 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Searefico Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Quảng Ninh Quảng Nam Đà Nẵng Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 17 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XNK AMI VIỆT NAM – CHI NHÁNH ĐÀ NẴNG
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY TNHH XNK AMI VIỆT NAM – CHI NHÁNH ĐÀ NẴNG làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XNK AMI VIỆT NAM – CHI NHÁNH ĐÀ NẴNG
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH MTV Thương Mại Vân Thông
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty TNHH MTV Thương Mại Vân Thông làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH MTV Thương Mại Vân Thông
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ L.I.F.E
Tuyển Giáo viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ L.I.F.E làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ L.I.F.E
Hạn nộp: 02/10/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP TM XNK Uyên Phương
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công ty CP TM XNK Uyên Phương làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 35 - 50 Triệu
Công ty CP TM XNK Uyên Phương
Hạn nộp: 27/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đà Nẵng Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 35 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ Phần Petro Lâm Sơn
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật Công ty Cổ Phần Petro Lâm Sơn làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ Phần Petro Lâm Sơn
Hạn nộp: 26/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ 20+
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ 20+ làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ 20+
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 39 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Thương mại Dịch vụ La Bàn
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công ty TNHH Thương mại Dịch vụ La Bàn làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 1 - 2 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Thương mại Dịch vụ La Bàn
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 8 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.5 - 2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH BANTAM POINT
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH BANTAM POINT làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH BANTAM POINT
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 8 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần địa ốc Mai Việt
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn Công ty cổ phần địa ốc Mai Việt làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần địa ốc Mai Việt
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Hải Phòng Đà Nẵng Thanh Hóa Còn 8 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES
Tuyển Giám đốc sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 100 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Torrecid Vietnam Co; Ltd
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Torrecid Vietnam Co; Ltd làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Torrecid Vietnam Co; Ltd
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ KIM
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ KIM làm việc tại Quảng Bình thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ KIM
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Quảng Bình Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB
Tuyển Marketing Director CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pearlland JSC
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Pearlland JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Pearlland JSC
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm HSBC Vietnam
Tuyển Cloud Engineer HSBC Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
HSBC Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSMART FUTURE
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSMART FUTURE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSMART FUTURE
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Đầu tư Ngọc Thịnh Phát
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công ty TNHH Đầu tư Ngọc Thịnh Phát làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Đầu tư Ngọc Thịnh Phát
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 9 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH TM DV ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN AN PHÚC
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công ty TNHH TM DV ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN AN PHÚC làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 7 - 8 Triệu
Công ty TNHH TM DV ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN AN PHÚC
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 39 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 8 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINA ELECTRIC
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINA ELECTRIC làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINA ELECTRIC
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Bắc Ninh Còn 8 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ LCC
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ LCC làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 15 - 250 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ LCC
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Bắc Ninh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 250 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ KHÍ NHỰA VIỆT ÚC
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ KHÍ NHỰA VIỆT ÚC làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 8 - 9 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ KHÍ NHỰA VIỆT ÚC
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 9 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH công nghệ Amtran Việt Nam
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công ty TNHH công nghệ Amtran Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH công nghệ Amtran Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Đầu tư thương mại và du lịch quốc tế Hòa Bình
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công ty TNHH Đầu tư thương mại và du lịch quốc tế Hòa Bình làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Đầu tư thương mại và du lịch quốc tế Hòa Bình
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 8 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN THIẾT KẾ HỢP NHẤT
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN THIẾT KẾ HỢP NHẤT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN THIẾT KẾ HỢP NHẤT
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư BeNK
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư BeNK làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư BeNK
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công ty TNHH Xây Dựng & Quảng Cáo Kiến Trẻ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu Công ty TNHH Xây Dựng & Quảng Cáo Kiến Trẻ
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng CÔNG TY TNHH NHÓM KIẾN TẠO làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH NHÓM KIẾN TẠO
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THUONG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ NGỌC HÀ Pro Company làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THUONG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ NGỌC HÀ Pro Company
7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm