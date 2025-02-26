Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng CÔNG TY TNHH NHÓM KIẾN TẠO làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Đà Nẵng: Đường số 8 CN Hoà Khánh, Liên Chiểu, Quận Liên Chiểu

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên mua hàng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. Purchasing all materials for sample and bulk order

2. Follow and push step by step alls materials to get the earliest delivery time,

3. For oversea fabrics and trims: besides ordering, I do proforma invoice for payment, then do commerical invoice, packing list, sales contract with all suppliers. I actively track and follow up with suppliers to ensure materials are shipped on the earliest possible vessel schedule. Delays of even a day can significantly impact vessel departure dates.

4. Domestic suppliers: do contract with all suppliers, check details for all invoices and confirm to supplier, follow up and arrange couriers pick up and deliver the materials.

5. Request payment for all invoices and follow payment status in order to not effect to delivery schedule.

6. Arrange the transportation to go and back of semi-finished products to Printing/ Embroidery supplier

7. Summary and make sample payment for oversea order

8. Do BOM for each bulk order

9. Do the docs for sample material booking.

10. Insert and sum up quantity of all materials of each invoice to follow up ( we have many invoices, need time to do this)

13. Check inventory data monthly with ATA

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 2-3 years of experience in Purchasing within the garment industry.

Good understanding of the processes and raw materials in the garment industry, especially different types of fabrics.

Proficient in English communication.

Strong negotiation skills and ability to work well in a team.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH NHÓM KIẾN TẠO Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary and performance-based bonuses.

A dynamic, friendly work environment that fosters career development.

Opportunities to learn and grow in the garment industry.

Comprehensive benefits, including insurance and training programs.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH NHÓM KIẾN TẠO

