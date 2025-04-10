Tuyển Nhân viên Thu ngân 7-Eleven Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Thu ngân Tại 7-Eleven Vietnam
- Hồ Chí Minh: 7th Floor, COBI Tower II, No 5
- 7, Street 8, Tan Phu Ward, District 7, HCM City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Thu ngân Với Mức Lương 15 - 18 Triệu
I. Position Purpose
Merchandiser is primarily responsible for developing the product assortment at 7-Eleven Stores through research, analysis, negotiation, contracting, ordering, planning and execution, and other activities related to the purchase and sale of goods before and after the sale with supplier partners to improve the efficiency of purchase and sales.
II. Main Duties and Responsibilities
1. Primary job duties:
Category Management
• Frequently seeking new products to quickly adapt with customers‘ trend and demand through market research on product information, pricing policies, promotions, competitor models and market trends.
• Creating competitiveness of 7 Eleven stores in terms of product assortment. Customize different product assortment at each store location to meet the demand of specific customers. Offering customers the right product with high value.
• Manage commercial terms including trade terms negotiations, contract preparation, and other activities related to completing the purchase and sale of goods.
• Pricing management to ensure the 7 Eleven product’s prices are competitive among the competitors and markets.
• Monitoring, analyzing, reporting and evaluating the effectiveness of sales promotion programs or sales promotion activities on an item-by-item basis in terms of sales, profits and other relevant issues.
Với Mức Lương 15 - 18 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
