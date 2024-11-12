Tuyển Chuỗi cung ứng CÔNG TY TNHH IOFREIGHT VIETNAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 5 năm Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 334 trường sa phường 2, Phú Nhuận

Mô Tả Công Việc Chuỗi cung ứng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Job Information

Operations Manager – Freight Forwarding

Job Summary:

We are looking for a hands-on Operations Manager to oversee and manage the day-to-day operations of our freight forwarding business, ensuring smooth and efficient handling of shipments from booking to delivery. The ideal candidate will have extensive knowledge of air and sea freight processes and be comfortable managing multiple tasks, solving issues quickly, and working closely with both customers and vendors.

Key Responsibilities:

Daily Operations Management:

Coordinate and oversee all stages of shipment handling (airfreight & sea freight, import & export) to ensure smooth delivery.

Supervise booking processes, cargo movements, and document preparation until each file is successfully closed.

Monitor shipment schedules, proactively handle delays, and communicate updates to customers.

Vendor and Customer Coordination:

Work closely with carriers, subcontractors, and overseas agents to ensure timely and accurate shipment handling.

Maintain close communication with customers to address service requests, solve operational issues, and provide timely feedback.

Ensure high levels of customer satisfaction through proactive problem-solving and excellent service.

Documentation and Compliance:

Check, verify, and process shipping documents to ensure accuracy and compliance with international trade regulations.

Follow up customs clearance and ensure proper documentation for both imports and exports.

Team Supervision and Collaboration:

Lead and support the operations team to meet daily operational goals.

Work closely with the sales team to provide rates, assist with quotations, and support new business opportunities.

Provide training and guidance to team members to improve efficiency and performance.

Problem-Solving & Continuous Improvement:

Identify and resolve operational issues quickly to minimize disruptions and cost impacts.

Look for ways to improve operational processes and ensure smooth workflows.

Reporting & Performance Tracking:

Prepare operational reports and updates on shipment status for management.

Monitor team performance and ensure compliance with company procedures and service standards.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Job Requirements:

Experience:

5-7 years of experience in freight forwarding or logistics operations, with at least 1-3 years in a supervisory or managerial role.

Strong understanding of air/sea freight processes, import/export regulations, and cargo documentation.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in International Trade, Business Administration, Transport & Logistics, or related fields.

Excellent communication skills in English (both written and spoken).

Skills:

Strong attention to detail, problem-solving ability, and customer-focused mindset.

Ability to multitask, prioritize, and work under pressure in a fast-paced environment.

Proficient in operational software and MS Office tools.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH IOFREIGHT VIETNAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Benefits:

Attractive salary and benefits package.

Premium health insurance.

Annual leave, travel opportunities, and health check-ups.

Opportunities for training, development, and career growth.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH IOFREIGHT VIETNAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin