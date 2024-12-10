Tuyển Phân tích đầu tư Công Ty TNHH Wall Street English làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Corporate M&A (Strategic Buy-Side):

Conduct market research to identify and prioritize M&A opportunities for the Group.

Support screening opportunities and KYC processes following the Group's investment framework.

Lead Analysts and Trainees in creating M&A teasers, IM, financial models, and IM notes.

Perform commercial assessments and competitive benchmarking to evaluate investment opportunities.

Conduct financial analyses and derive valuations for investment proposals to the Investment Committee.

Manage due diligence processes (FDD, TDD, LDD) with 3rd party vendors.

Assist with final documentation and closing procedures.

Corporate Fundraising:

Analyze capital market strategies to identify optimal funding sources.

Support group and BU-level fundraising initiatives through financial modeling and investment materials.

Collaborate interdepartmentally to support fundraising efforts.

Strategic Finance:

Prepare analytic reports for C-suite stakeholders, focusing on KPIs (IRR, ROIC, ROE, MOIC).

Develop market entry/expansion strategies for BUs.

Break down complex topics to aid in business planning and decision-making.

Compile and summarize project data into actionable plans.

Networking:

Develop extensive knowledge of key players across different sectors.

Attend conferences and seminars for networking opportunities.

Build relationships with other investment firms, strategic customers, and suppliers.

Administrative:

Follow instructions from Investment Associates and Senior Associates.

Assist team members with new projects as needed.

Build strong relationships with business partners to ensure alignment and prioritization.

Ensure compliance with all requirements.

Experience:2+ years in M&A, Investments, Corporate Strategy, PE/VC, or related fields preferred.

Supervisor Experience:1 year managing small teams preferred.

Academic Requirement:Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Economics, Accounting, Business Administration, or related fields.

Languages:Fluent in English and Vietnamese (100% English working environment).

Advanced skills in Microsoft Excel, Word, and PowerPoint.

Experience in financial modeling and drafting investment teasers and IMs.

Strong analytical and conceptual thinking.

Good business and commercial sense.

Ability to improve operations.

Detail-oriented, organized, and effective in communication and problem-solving.

Major Challenge:This role demands curious, self-driven, detail-oriented individuals. You must quickly assess situations, build analytical frameworks, and communicate effectively while understanding broader strategies. The team values focus, drive, and continuous learning, expecting the same from new members.

Ngành nghề: Giáo dục / Đào tạo, Kế toán / Kiểm toán, Tài chính / Đầu tư

Kinh nghiệm: 2 Năm

Cấp bậc: Nhân viên

Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức

Địa điểm: Hồ Chí Minh