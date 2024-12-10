Tuyển Phân tích đầu tư Công Ty TNHH Wall Street English làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Phân tích đầu tư Công Ty TNHH Wall Street English làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Wall Street English
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 11/01/2025
Công Ty TNHH Wall Street English

Phân tích đầu tư

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Phân tích đầu tư Tại Công Ty TNHH Wall Street English

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- 21 Lê Quý Đôn, Vo Thi Sau Ward, Quận 3, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Phân tích đầu tư Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Corporate M&A (Strategic Buy-Side):
Conduct market research to identify and prioritize M&A opportunities for the Group.
Support screening opportunities and KYC processes following the Group's investment framework.
Lead Analysts and Trainees in creating M&A teasers, IM, financial models, and IM notes.
Perform commercial assessments and competitive benchmarking to evaluate investment opportunities.
Conduct financial analyses and derive valuations for investment proposals to the Investment Committee.
Manage due diligence processes (FDD, TDD, LDD) with 3rd party vendors.
Assist with final documentation and closing procedures.
Corporate Fundraising:
Analyze capital market strategies to identify optimal funding sources.
Support group and BU-level fundraising initiatives through financial modeling and investment materials.
Collaborate interdepartmentally to support fundraising efforts.
Strategic Finance:
Prepare analytic reports for C-suite stakeholders, focusing on KPIs (IRR, ROIC, ROE, MOIC).
Develop market entry/expansion strategies for BUs.
Break down complex topics to aid in business planning and decision-making.
Compile and summarize project data into actionable plans.
Networking:
Develop extensive knowledge of key players across different sectors.
Attend conferences and seminars for networking opportunities.
Build relationships with other investment firms, strategic customers, and suppliers.
Administrative:
Follow instructions from Investment Associates and Senior Associates.
Assist team members with new projects as needed.
Build strong relationships with business partners to ensure alignment and prioritization.
Ensure compliance with all requirements.
Experience:2+ years in M&A, Investments, Corporate Strategy, PE/VC, or related fields preferred.
Supervisor Experience:1 year managing small teams preferred.
Academic Requirement:Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Economics, Accounting, Business Administration, or related fields.
Languages:Fluent in English and Vietnamese (100% English working environment).
Advanced skills in Microsoft Excel, Word, and PowerPoint.
Experience in financial modeling and drafting investment teasers and IMs.
Strong analytical and conceptual thinking.
Good business and commercial sense.
Ability to improve operations.
Detail-oriented, organized, and effective in communication and problem-solving.
Major Challenge:This role demands curious, self-driven, detail-oriented individuals. You must quickly assess situations, build analytical frameworks, and communicate effectively while understanding broader strategies. The team values focus, drive, and continuous learning, expecting the same from new members.
Ngành nghề: Giáo dục / Đào tạo, Kế toán / Kiểm toán, Tài chính / Đầu tư
Kinh nghiệm: 2 Năm
Cấp bậc: Nhân viên
Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức
Địa điểm: Hồ Chí Minh

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Experience:2+ years in M&A, Investments, Corporate Strategy, PE/VC, or related fields preferred.
Supervisor Experience:1 year managing small teams preferred.
Academic Requirement:Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Economics, Accounting, Business Administration, or related fields.
Languages:Fluent in English and Vietnamese (100% English working environment).
Advanced skills in Microsoft Excel, Word, and PowerPoint.
Experience in financial modeling and drafting investment teasers and IMs.
Strong analytical and conceptual thinking.
Good business and commercial sense.
Ability to improve operations.
Detail-oriented, organized, and effective in communication and problem-solving.
Major Challenge:This role demands curious, self-driven, detail-oriented individuals. You must quickly assess situations, build analytical frameworks, and communicate effectively while understanding broader strategies. The team values focus, drive, and continuous learning, expecting the same from new members.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Wall Street English Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Wall Street English

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Wall Street English

Công Ty TNHH Wall Street English

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 21 Lê Quý Đôn, Phường 6, Quận 3, TP.HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-phan-tich-dau-tu-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job268339
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Chứng khoán Ngân hàng TMCP Ngoại Thương Việt Nam
Tuyển Phân tích đầu tư Công ty TNHH Chứng khoán Ngân hàng TMCP Ngoại Thương Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Chứng khoán Ngân hàng TMCP Ngoại Thương Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 18/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Truyền Thông Tập Trung Mặt Trời Vàng
Tuyển Phân tích đầu tư Công ty Cổ phần Truyền Thông Tập Trung Mặt Trời Vàng làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Truyền Thông Tập Trung Mặt Trời Vàng
Hạn nộp: 21/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÂN PHỐI DTJ
Tuyển Phân tích đầu tư CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÂN PHỐI DTJ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÂN PHỐI DTJ
Hạn nộp: 05/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Dịch Vụ Bất Động Sản Đất Xanh Nam Trung Bộ
Tuyển Phân tích đầu tư Công Ty Cổ Phần Dịch Vụ Bất Động Sản Đất Xanh Nam Trung Bộ làm việc tại Khánh Hòa thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Dịch Vụ Bất Động Sản Đất Xanh Nam Trung Bộ
Hạn nộp: 11/03/2025
Khánh Hòa Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Filmore
Tuyển Phân tích đầu tư Công Ty Cổ Phần Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Filmore làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 70 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Filmore
Hạn nộp: 08/03/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Trên 70 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Sở Hữu Trí Tuệ Davilaw
Tuyển Phân tích đầu tư Công Ty Cổ Phần Sở Hữu Trí Tuệ Davilaw làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Sở Hữu Trí Tuệ Davilaw
Hạn nộp: 24/02/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tổ hợp Truyền thông Đất Việt VAC
Tuyển Phân tích đầu tư Tổ hợp Truyền thông Đất Việt VAC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tổ hợp Truyền thông Đất Việt VAC
Hạn nộp: 04/02/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Passion Investment
Tuyển Phân tích đầu tư Passion Investment làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Passion Investment
Hạn nộp: 04/02/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Thương mại Dạ Hợp
Tuyển Phân tích đầu tư Công ty Cổ phần Thương mại Dạ Hợp làm việc tại Hòa Bình thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Thương mại Dạ Hợp
Hạn nộp: 31/01/2025
Hòa Bình Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán MB
Tuyển Phân tích đầu tư Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán MB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 50 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán MB
Hạn nộp: 23/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Chứng khoán Ngân hàng TMCP Ngoại Thương Việt Nam
Tuyển Phân tích đầu tư Công ty TNHH Chứng khoán Ngân hàng TMCP Ngoại Thương Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Chứng khoán Ngân hàng TMCP Ngoại Thương Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 18/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Truyền Thông Tập Trung Mặt Trời Vàng
Tuyển Phân tích đầu tư Công ty Cổ phần Truyền Thông Tập Trung Mặt Trời Vàng làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Truyền Thông Tập Trung Mặt Trời Vàng
Hạn nộp: 21/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÂN PHỐI DTJ
Tuyển Phân tích đầu tư CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÂN PHỐI DTJ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÂN PHỐI DTJ
Hạn nộp: 05/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Dịch Vụ Bất Động Sản Đất Xanh Nam Trung Bộ
Tuyển Phân tích đầu tư Công Ty Cổ Phần Dịch Vụ Bất Động Sản Đất Xanh Nam Trung Bộ làm việc tại Khánh Hòa thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Dịch Vụ Bất Động Sản Đất Xanh Nam Trung Bộ
Hạn nộp: 11/03/2025
Khánh Hòa Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Filmore
Tuyển Phân tích đầu tư Công Ty Cổ Phần Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Filmore làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 70 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Filmore
Hạn nộp: 08/03/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Trên 70 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Sở Hữu Trí Tuệ Davilaw
Tuyển Phân tích đầu tư Công Ty Cổ Phần Sở Hữu Trí Tuệ Davilaw làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Sở Hữu Trí Tuệ Davilaw
Hạn nộp: 24/02/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tổ hợp Truyền thông Đất Việt VAC
Tuyển Phân tích đầu tư Tổ hợp Truyền thông Đất Việt VAC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tổ hợp Truyền thông Đất Việt VAC
Hạn nộp: 04/02/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Passion Investment
Tuyển Phân tích đầu tư Passion Investment làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Passion Investment
Hạn nộp: 04/02/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Thương mại Dạ Hợp
Tuyển Phân tích đầu tư Công ty Cổ phần Thương mại Dạ Hợp làm việc tại Hòa Bình thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Thương mại Dạ Hợp
Hạn nộp: 31/01/2025
Hòa Bình Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán MB
Tuyển Phân tích đầu tư Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán MB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 50 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán MB
Hạn nộp: 23/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất