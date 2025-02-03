Tuyển Product Analyst/Research Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Conduct Online Research Survey

- Execute quarterly and ad-hoc online research initiatives, such as Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) surveys, across various categories including BBQ, hotpot, Asian cuisine, Western cuisine, and more.

- Ensure the quality and reliability of collected data to inform business decisions.

Customer Effort Score (CES) Analysis

- Perform targeted CES research to evaluate customer experience and identify areas for improvement.

Trend and Competitor Monitoring

- Continuously gather and update insights on emerging Food & Beverage (F&B) trends.

- Monitor competitor stores and activities to provide actionable intelligence and maintain a competitive edge.

Social Listening