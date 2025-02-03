Tuyển Product Analyst/Research Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Analyst/Research Tại Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate
- Hà Nội: Tầng 6
- Tòa nhà Toyota Thanh Xuân
- 315 Trường Chinh
- Q. Thanh Xuân
- Hà Nội
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Analyst/Research Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Conduct Online Research Survey
- Execute quarterly and ad-hoc online research initiatives, such as Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) surveys, across various categories including BBQ, hotpot, Asian cuisine, Western cuisine, and more.
- Ensure the quality and reliability of collected data to inform business decisions.
Customer Effort Score (CES) Analysis
- Perform targeted CES research to evaluate customer experience and identify areas for improvement.
Trend and Competitor Monitoring
- Continuously gather and update insights on emerging Food & Beverage (F&B) trends.
- Monitor competitor stores and activities to provide actionable intelligence and maintain a competitive edge.
Social Listening
