Tuyển Product Analyst/Research Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate
Ngày đăng tuyển: 03/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 05/03/2025
Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate

Product Analyst/Research

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Analyst/Research Tại Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tầng 6

- Tòa nhà Toyota Thanh Xuân

- 315 Trường Chinh

- Q. Thanh Xuân

- Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Analyst/Research Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Conduct Online Research Survey
- Execute quarterly and ad-hoc online research initiatives, such as Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) surveys, across various categories including BBQ, hotpot, Asian cuisine, Western cuisine, and more.
- Ensure the quality and reliability of collected data to inform business decisions.
Customer Effort Score (CES) Analysis
- Perform targeted CES research to evaluate customer experience and identify areas for improvement.
Trend and Competitor Monitoring
- Continuously gather and update insights on emerging Food & Beverage (F&B) trends.
- Monitor competitor stores and activities to provide actionable intelligence and maintain a competitive edge.
Social Listening

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate

Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm:

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

