Tuyển Product Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 3,000 - 4,000 USD

Mức lương 3,000 - 4,000 USD Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hải Phòng: Home - based

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương 3,000 - 4,000 USD

Manage distributors and OEM accounts in Vietnam.

Conduct market research and provide insights to HQ and the regional office for sales strategy development.

Lead quarterly RFQ negotiations to expand market share.

Drive SAM growth with assigned customers, including GCM and Sourcing Teams.

Propose new design-in solutions for OEM R&D centers.

Develop new customers and product diversification opportunities through distributors.

Provide strategic reports to HQ and management.

Support Customer Service in delivery expediting.

Maintain regular customer engagement and support business trips.

Với Mức Lương 3,000 - 4,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Diploma or higher in engineering, science, or business.

4+ years of customer-facing experience in a related industry, fluent in English or Chinese.

Self-motivated, sales-driven, and goal-oriented.

Strong communication and teamwork skills.

Able to work in diverse cultural environments.

Good problem-solving and analytical skills.

Strong time management for short- and long-term tasks.

