Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager CÔNG TY TNHH DAIICHI SANKYO VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Duties and Responsibilities:

• Manage the marketing activities and budget effectively.

• Deep consideration for conducting tactics to contribute value insights and recommendations for mid-term strategies.

• Search and collect updated information related to existing and potential comparative product; Analyse sales and pharmacies data to determine assigned products' potential for growth and profitability.

• Visit opinion customers; build and maintain good relationship with customers to run marketing activities effectively.

• Organizing conferences, scientific seminars, and other seminars for introducing products to customer (preparing slides and giving presentation) ensuring appropriate procedure.

• Provide product knowledge, consultation, and training for the sales team.

• Support sale team in promotional activities (GP, D2D)

• Build-up partner relationship with HCPs and KEEs to get their advocacy for company product.