Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager CÔNG TY TNHH DAIICHI SANKYO VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Owner/Product Manager Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DAIICHI SANKYO VIỆT NAM
- Hồ Chí Minh: Havana Building, 132 Ham Nghi Street, Ben Thanh Ward, District 1, HCMC
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Owner/Product Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Duties and Responsibilities:
• Manage the marketing activities and budget effectively.
• Deep consideration for conducting tactics to contribute value insights and recommendations for mid-term strategies.
• Search and collect updated information related to existing and potential comparative product; Analyse sales and pharmacies data to determine assigned products' potential for growth and profitability.
• Visit opinion customers; build and maintain good relationship with customers to run marketing activities effectively.
• Organizing conferences, scientific seminars, and other seminars for introducing products to customer (preparing slides and giving presentation) ensuring appropriate procedure.
• Provide product knowledge, consultation, and training for the sales team.
• Support sale team in promotional activities (GP, D2D)
• Build-up partner relationship with HCPs and KEEs to get their advocacy for company product.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Have experience work in pharmaceutical marketing multinational company at least 1 years.
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DAIICHI SANKYO VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DAIICHI SANKYO VIỆT NAM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI