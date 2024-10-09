Tuyển IT phần mềm Sendo Technology JSC làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT phần mềm Tại Sendo Technology JSC
- Bình Dương: FPT Tan Thuan 2, Tan Thuan Processing Zone
- No. 8, Tan Thuan Dong, District 7, HCMC, Quận 7
Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Define product vision, strategy, and roadmap with in-depth understanding of markets, competition, and user needs
Understand the product vision, strategy, and roadmap to the development team
Plan and prioritize the product feature backlog and develop the product
Identify and target key user segments for existing and new products
Validate ideas and design decisions with qualitative and quantitative feedback by conducting and analyzing user research
Drive product development from small features to entirely new products and ensure successful product delivery
Experience in ordering and receiving platforms.
Be able to keep track on Inventory and to Deliver Logistic Solutions
Work closely with stakeholders regarding the logistics aspect
Define and analyze metrics that inform the success and direction of products
Define product vision, strategy, and roadmap with in-depth understanding of markets, competition, and user needs
Understand the product vision, strategy, and roadmap to the development team
Plan and prioritize the product feature backlog and develop the product
Identify and target key user segments for existing and new products
Validate ideas and design decisions with qualitative and quantitative feedback by conducting and analyzing user research
Drive product development from small features to entirely new products and ensure successful product delivery
Experience in ordering and receiving platforms.
Be able to keep track on Inventory and to Deliver Logistic Solutions
Work closely with stakeholders regarding the logistics aspect
Define and analyze metrics that inform the success and direction of products
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
At least 03 years of experience in a Product Owner position at WMS/ Logistic industry
WMS/ Logistic industry
Moving between two offices: Back-Office (Dist.Dong Da) & Warehouse Office (Thach Ban, Long Bien)
A passion & expertise for web/mobile platforms and technologies
Experience in WMS, TMS, and Operating procedures
Ability to hands-on manage and triage multiple parallel priorities.
Ability to effectively and proactively interact and communicate with senior management, and internal departments.
An interest in high-level product strategy and vision and a recognition of how your work can impact it
BA/BS degree in Computer Science or related technical field, or equivalent practical experience
Tại Sendo Technology JSC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Competitive salary and benefits
Attractive 13th month salary and performance bonus
Annual performance review for salary raise and promotion
Premium private insurance (PTI Insurance) with discount for family members
Annual health check
18 days of annual leave
Company trips and team buildings
Gifts on special accession: individual /company birthday, Tet and Holidays
Internal activities, sport and social clubs
Opportunity to training both technical and soft skills to develop your career path
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Sendo Technology JSC
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI