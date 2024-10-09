Tuyển IT phần mềm Sendo Technology JSC làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 4 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Bình Dương: FPT Tan Thuan 2, Tan Thuan Processing Zone - No. 8, Tan Thuan Dong, District 7, HCMC, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Define product vision, strategy, and roadmap with in-depth understanding of markets, competition, and user needs Understand the product vision, strategy, and roadmap to the development team Plan and prioritize the product feature backlog and develop the product Identify and target key user segments for existing and new products Validate ideas and design decisions with qualitative and quantitative feedback by conducting and analyzing user research Drive product development from small features to entirely new products and ensure successful product delivery Experience in ordering and receiving platforms. Be able to keep track on Inventory and to Deliver Logistic Solutions Work closely with stakeholders regarding the logistics aspect Define and analyze metrics that inform the success and direction of products

Define product vision, strategy, and roadmap with in-depth understanding of markets, competition, and user needs

Understand the product vision, strategy, and roadmap to the development team

Plan and prioritize the product feature backlog and develop the product

Identify and target key user segments for existing and new products

Validate ideas and design decisions with qualitative and quantitative feedback by conducting and analyzing user research

Drive product development from small features to entirely new products and ensure successful product delivery

Experience in ordering and receiving platforms.

Be able to keep track on Inventory and to Deliver Logistic Solutions

Work closely with stakeholders regarding the logistics aspect

Define and analyze metrics that inform the success and direction of products

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 03 years of experience in a Product Owner position at WMS/ Logistic industry Moving between two offices: Back-Office (Dist.Dong Da) & Warehouse Office (Thach Ban, Long Bien) A passion & expertise for web/mobile platforms and technologies Experience in WMS, TMS, and Operating procedures Ability to hands-on manage and triage multiple parallel priorities. Ability to effectively and proactively interact and communicate with senior management, and internal departments. An interest in high-level product strategy and vision and a recognition of how your work can impact it BA/BS degree in Computer Science or related technical field, or equivalent practical experience

At least 03 years of experience in a Product Owner position at WMS/ Logistic industry

WMS/ Logistic industry

Moving between two offices: Back-Office (Dist.Dong Da) & Warehouse Office (Thach Ban, Long Bien)

A passion & expertise for web/mobile platforms and technologies

Experience in WMS, TMS, and Operating procedures

Ability to hands-on manage and triage multiple parallel priorities.

Ability to effectively and proactively interact and communicate with senior management, and internal departments.

An interest in high-level product strategy and vision and a recognition of how your work can impact it

BA/BS degree in Computer Science or related technical field, or equivalent practical experience

Tại Sendo Technology JSC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary and benefits Attractive 13th month salary and performance bonus Annual performance review for salary raise and promotion Premium private insurance (PTI Insurance) with discount for family members Annual health check 18 days of annual leave Company trips and team buildings Gifts on special accession: individual /company birthday, Tet and Holidays Internal activities, sport and social clubs Opportunity to training both technical and soft skills to develop your career path

Competitive salary and benefits

Attractive 13th month salary and performance bonus

Annual performance review for salary raise and promotion

Premium private insurance (PTI Insurance) with discount for family members

Annual health check

18 days of annual leave

Company trips and team buildings

Gifts on special accession: individual /company birthday, Tet and Holidays

Internal activities, sport and social clubs

Opportunity to training both technical and soft skills to develop your career path

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Sendo Technology JSC

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin