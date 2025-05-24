Tuyển Project Manager LANGUAGE TALENT SOLUTIONS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu

Mức lương 25 - 35 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 112 Ly Chinh Thang, Vo Thi Sau Ward, District 3, Quận 3, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương 25 - 35 Triệu

Directly take part in software development, deployment, and project implementation

Monitor and assign tasks to the team members based on the projects’ requirements

Be responsible for a training plan to boost the members’ capacities

Coordinate to solve other projects’ technical issues in the company

Discuss and collaborate with relevant departments to make sure the development procedures and project quality are followed

Với Mức Lương 25 - 35 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 2 years of experience in project management, with a focus on ERP implementation projects

Strong understanding of ERP systems, with experience in Odoo being preferred

Excellent communication skills in English, with a strong ability to listen and comprehend

Proven ability to estimate project timelines and budgets based on WBS analysis and resource allocation

Familiarity with key business processes in industries such as Manufacturing, Commerce, and Services

Experience in implementing ERP projects for educational institutions is a plus

Background in Odoo or experience transitioning from a Business Analyst (Functional Consultant) role would be advantageous

Knowledge about Agile project implementation process

Skilled in problem solving, negotiation with customers, team management

Having project management certification (such as ACP, PMI, PMP) is preferred

Tại LANGUAGE TALENT SOLUTIONS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

You will have

Competitive salary based on skills and experience, Upto 35M Gross

2-month probation with 85% of the official salary

Review performance according to the company rule (Twice a year)

Be consulted and oriented on a clear career path

Participate in internal training programs to improve skills

Opportunities to join the language classes such as: English, Japanese, ...

Working in a friendly, dynamic and professional environment, chances to challenge yourself and fast growing in the career

Working hours: From Monday to Friday (8 hours/day), flexible check-in from 8:00-9:00 AM, no weekend working

With other benefits

Social Insurance according to Labor Law

Annual health check-up at international hospitals

13 days of annual leave per year

Participation in various company events such as New Year/Year-End Party, Company Trip, Anniversary Celebration, Happy Hour, etc.

Involvement in volunteering and team-building activities, as well as internal sports competitions (e.g., gaming tournaments, running, football, badminton, etc.)

Have a chance for internal training programs to improve professional skills, soft skills and foreign languages (English, Japanese, etc.)

Opportunities to obtain professional certificates

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại LANGUAGE TALENT SOLUTIONS

