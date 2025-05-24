Tuyển Project Manager LANGUAGE TALENT SOLUTIONS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu

LANGUAGE TALENT SOLUTIONS
Ngày đăng tuyển: 24/05/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/05/2025
LANGUAGE TALENT SOLUTIONS

Project Manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại LANGUAGE TALENT SOLUTIONS

Mức lương
25 - 35 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 112 Ly Chinh Thang, Vo Thi Sau Ward, District 3, Quận 3, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương 25 - 35 Triệu

Directly take part in software development, deployment, and project implementation
Monitor and assign tasks to the team members based on the projects’ requirements
Be responsible for a training plan to boost the members’ capacities
Coordinate to solve other projects’ technical issues in the company
Discuss and collaborate with relevant departments to make sure the development procedures and project quality are followed

Với Mức Lương 25 - 35 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 2 years of experience in project management, with a focus on ERP implementation projects
Strong understanding of ERP systems, with experience in Odoo being preferred
Excellent communication skills in English, with a strong ability to listen and comprehend
Proven ability to estimate project timelines and budgets based on WBS analysis and resource allocation
Familiarity with key business processes in industries such as Manufacturing, Commerce, and Services
Experience in implementing ERP projects for educational institutions is a plus
Background in Odoo or experience transitioning from a Business Analyst (Functional Consultant) role would be advantageous
Knowledge about Agile project implementation process
Skilled in problem solving, negotiation with customers, team management
Having project management certification (such as ACP, PMI, PMP) is preferred

Tại LANGUAGE TALENT SOLUTIONS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

You will have
Competitive salary based on skills and experience, Upto 35M Gross
2-month probation with 85% of the official salary
Review performance according to the company rule (Twice a year)
Be consulted and oriented on a clear career path
Participate in internal training programs to improve skills
Opportunities to join the language classes such as: English, Japanese, ...
Working in a friendly, dynamic and professional environment, chances to challenge yourself and fast growing in the career
Working hours: From Monday to Friday (8 hours/day), flexible check-in from 8:00-9:00 AM, no weekend working
With other benefits
Social Insurance according to Labor Law
Annual health check-up at international hospitals
13 days of annual leave per year
Participation in various company events such as New Year/Year-End Party, Company Trip, Anniversary Celebration, Happy Hour, etc.
Involvement in volunteering and team-building activities, as well as internal sports competitions (e.g., gaming tournaments, running, football, badminton, etc.)
Have a chance for internal training programs to improve professional skills, soft skills and foreign languages (English, Japanese, etc.)
Opportunities to obtain professional certificates

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại LANGUAGE TALENT SOLUTIONS

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 116 Nguyễn Văn Thủ, Phường Đa Kao, Quận 1, TPHCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

