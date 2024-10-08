Tuyển Project Manager TMA Solutions FAST500 TOP CÔNG TY làm việc tại Bình Định thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 3 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Bình Định: Đại lộ Khoa học, Thung lũng Sáng tạo Quy Nhơn, P. Ghềnh Ráng, TP Quy Nhơn

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Job Description:

We are seeking an experienced and dynamic Tech Project Manager to join our team. The ideal candidate will be responsible for overseeing and managing technology projects from inception to completion, ensuring they are delivered on time, within scope, and within budget. The Tech Project Manager will work closely with cross-functional teams, including development, design, QA, and operations, to ensure successful project.

Project Planning: Develop detailed project plans, including timelines, milestones, and resource allocation. Team Management: Lead and manage project teams, ensuring clear communication and collaboration among all team members. Stakeholder Management: Serve as the primary point of contact for stakeholders, providing regular updates and addressing concerns. Risk Management: Identify potential project risks and develop mitigation strategies to ensure project success. Quality Assurance: Ensure that all project deliverables meet quality standards and are aligned with project goals. Budget Management: Monitor project budgets, track expenses, and ensure projects are delivered within financial constraints. Documentation: Maintain comprehensive project documentation, including project plans, status reports, and post-project evaluations. Continuous Improvement: Implement best practices and lessons learned from previous projects to improve future project outcomes, ...

Project Planning: Develop detailed project plans, including timelines, milestones, and resource allocation.

Team Management: Lead and manage project teams, ensuring clear communication and collaboration among all team members.

Stakeholder Management: Serve as the primary point of contact for stakeholders, providing regular updates and addressing concerns.

Risk Management: Identify potential project risks and develop mitigation strategies to ensure project success.

Quality Assurance: Ensure that all project deliverables meet quality standards and are aligned with project goals.

Budget Management: Monitor project budgets, track expenses, and ensure projects are delivered within financial constraints.

Documentation: Maintain comprehensive project documentation, including project plans, status reports, and post-project evaluations.

Continuous Improvement: Implement best practices and lessons learned from previous projects to improve future project outcomes, ...

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field (or equivalent experience). PMP, PRINCE2, or equivalent certification is a plus. Minimum of 3 years of experience in project management. Strong understanding of project management methodologies (Agile, Scrum, Waterfall). Excellent leadership and team management skills. Proficient in project management tools (JIRA, Trello, Microsoft Project, etc.). Strong problem-solving and decision-making abilities. Experience managing projects in a fast-paced, agile environment. Background in software development or technical support. Strong analytical skills with a focus on data-driven decision-making. Ability to adapt to rapidly changing environments and priorities. Excellent communication and interpersonal skills. Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously and meet deadlines.

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field (or equivalent experience). PMP, PRINCE2, or equivalent certification is a plus.

Minimum of 3 years of experience in project management.

Strong understanding of project management methodologies (Agile, Scrum, Waterfall).

Excellent leadership and team management skills.

Proficient in project management tools (JIRA, Trello, Microsoft Project, etc.).

Strong problem-solving and decision-making abilities.

Experience managing projects in a fast-paced, agile environment.

Background in software development or technical support.

Strong analytical skills with a focus on data-driven decision-making.

Ability to adapt to rapidly changing environments and priorities.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously and meet deadlines.

Years of experiences: >8 YoE

Years of experiences:

Tại TMA Solutions FAST500 TOP CÔNG TY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Benefits/ Opportunity:

Working in an international, dynamic and professional environment with many opportunities to develop career. Having opportunities of being trained oversea and working directly with oversea customer. A stable and rewarding position where your long-term commitment will be highly valued. Technical & Soft skills internal training courses. Many company activities (Sport and music festival, TMA Futsal league ...) are held annually. Competitive salary and bonus. Total Health Care Insurance. Loan Fund. Team Building Fund.

Working in an international, dynamic and professional environment with many opportunities to develop career.

Having opportunities of being trained oversea and working directly with oversea customer.

A stable and rewarding position where your long-term commitment will be highly valued.

Technical & Soft skills internal training courses.

Many company activities (Sport and music festival, TMA Futsal league ...) are held annually.

Competitive salary and bonus.

Total Health Care Insurance.

Loan Fund.

Team Building Fund.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại TMA Solutions FAST500 TOP CÔNG TY

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin