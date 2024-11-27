Tuyển Thu mua/Mua hàng Công ty TNHH Trim Solutions Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Thu mua/Mua hàng Tại Công ty TNHH Trim Solutions Group
- Hồ Chí Minh: Số 27 Đường số 13, Khu Vạn Phúc city, Thủ Đức, Quận Thủ Đức
Mô Tả Công Việc Thu mua/Mua hàng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Follow up orders from CS and check the in-house production capacity to decide to produce in-house or outsource to suppliers and manage tracking.
Create & manage PO in terms of order processing, order follow up, pricing integrity, on- time deliveries, complete order fulfillment.
Manage updated layout and send to Production/ Supplier
Follow up and ensure smooth production process and resolve problem
To response and ensure the customer enquiries and requests are addressed in a timely manner
Periodically analyze and adjust lot sizes and lead times based upon sale demands and production capacity. Minimize change over as well as level of inventory
To take care, evaluate supplier performance
To procedure payments for outsourcing suppliers
Sourcing, Visit & Audit outsource suppliers in order to handle the order process smoothly
Other tasks as required by Manager.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Bachelor degree/College degree is required.
Good at Microsoft Office: Word, Excel.
Attitude and strong problem-solving skills
Good negotiation and communication skill
Good at organizing and teamwork skills
Self-disciplinal with the ability to work under high pressure
Professional approach to time, costs and deadline
Tại Công ty TNHH Trim Solutions Group Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance according to Labor Laws
Professional, dynamic working environment
Opportunity for your long-term career development and advancement. 13th month salary and extra bonus (depends on the business situation)
Annual company trip
Annual leaves to be increased 1 extra day every 5 years
Annual salary review
Salary: negotiation
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Trim Solutions Group
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI