Tuyển Thu mua/Mua hàng Công ty TNHH Trim Solutions Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH Trim Solutions Group
Ngày đăng tuyển: 27/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 02/01/2025
Công ty TNHH Trim Solutions Group

Thu mua/Mua hàng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Thu mua/Mua hàng Tại Công ty TNHH Trim Solutions Group

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Số 27 Đường số 13, Khu Vạn Phúc city, Thủ Đức, Quận Thủ Đức

Mô Tả Công Việc Thu mua/Mua hàng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Follow up orders from CS and check the in-house production capacity to decide to produce in-house or outsource to suppliers and manage tracking.
Create & manage PO in terms of order processing, order follow up, pricing integrity, on- time deliveries, complete order fulfillment.
Manage updated layout and send to Production/ Supplier
Follow up and ensure smooth production process and resolve problem
To response and ensure the customer enquiries and requests are addressed in a timely manner
Periodically analyze and adjust lot sizes and lead times based upon sale demands and production capacity. Minimize change over as well as level of inventory
To take care, evaluate supplier performance
To procedure payments for outsourcing suppliers
Sourcing, Visit & Audit outsource suppliers in order to handle the order process smoothly
Other tasks as required by Manager.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

01-02 year knowledge/experience in Printing/Packaging industry or garment (textile, fashion accessories), logistics, business Administration or other relevant fields.
Bachelor degree/College degree is required.
Good at Microsoft Office: Word, Excel.
Attitude and strong problem-solving skills
Good negotiation and communication skill
Good at organizing and teamwork skills
Self-disciplinal with the ability to work under high pressure
Professional approach to time, costs and deadline

Tại Công ty TNHH Trim Solutions Group Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary and bonus
Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance according to Labor Laws
Professional, dynamic working environment
Opportunity for your long-term career development and advancement. 13th month salary and extra bonus (depends on the business situation)
Annual company trip
Annual leaves to be increased 1 extra day every 5 years
Annual salary review
Salary: negotiation

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Trim Solutions Group

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Trim Solutions Group

Công ty TNHH Trim Solutions Group

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 27 Đường số 13, KĐT Vạn Phúc, Phường Hiệp Bình Phước, TP. Thủ Đức, TP. Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

