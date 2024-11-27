Tuyển Thu mua/Mua hàng Công ty TNHH Trim Solutions Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Thu mua/Mua hàng

Follow up orders from CS and check the in-house production capacity to decide to produce in-house or outsource to suppliers and manage tracking.

Create & manage PO in terms of order processing, order follow up, pricing integrity, on- time deliveries, complete order fulfillment.

Manage updated layout and send to Production/ Supplier

Follow up and ensure smooth production process and resolve problem

To response and ensure the customer enquiries and requests are addressed in a timely manner

Periodically analyze and adjust lot sizes and lead times based upon sale demands and production capacity. Minimize change over as well as level of inventory

To take care, evaluate supplier performance

To procedure payments for outsourcing suppliers

Sourcing, Visit & Audit outsource suppliers in order to handle the order process smoothly

Other tasks as required by Manager.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

01-02 year knowledge/experience in Printing/Packaging industry or garment (textile, fashion accessories), logistics, business Administration or other relevant fields.

Bachelor degree/College degree is required.

Good at Microsoft Office: Word, Excel.

Attitude and strong problem-solving skills

Good negotiation and communication skill

Good at organizing and teamwork skills

Self-disciplinal with the ability to work under high pressure

Professional approach to time, costs and deadline

Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary and bonus

Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance according to Labor Laws

Professional, dynamic working environment

Opportunity for your long-term career development and advancement. 13th month salary and extra bonus (depends on the business situation)

Annual company trip

Annual leaves to be increased 1 extra day every 5 years

Annual salary review

Salary: negotiation

