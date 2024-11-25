Tuyển Tuyển dụng quản lý nhà hàng CÔNG TY TNHH MANGETSU làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 18 - 23 Triệu

Tuyển Tuyển dụng quản lý nhà hàng CÔNG TY TNHH MANGETSU làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 18 - 23 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH MANGETSU
Ngày đăng tuyển: 25/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/12/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH MANGETSU

Tuyển dụng quản lý nhà hàng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tuyển dụng quản lý nhà hàng Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MANGETSU

Mức lương
18 - 23 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đà Nẵng: 12 Nguyễn Văn Linh, Hải Châu, Hải Châu, Quận Hải Châu

Mô Tả Công Việc Tuyển dụng quản lý nhà hàng Với Mức Lương 18 - 23 Triệu

- Timework: 15:00 - 1:00am
- Work at 12 Nguyen Van Linh, Hai Chau District, Da Nang City.
- Personnel management and arrangement.
+ Training new employees
+ Organize and evaluate employee training and probation results
+ Schedule work for employees on a daily and weekly basis and make adjustments
+ Arrange and mobilize employees to work
+ Evaluate employee performance and capacity every month
+ Maintain early shift meetings with staff.
+ Ensure restaurant information is communicated to staff throughout.
- Restaurant business management.
+ Exchange work with business partners.
+ Solve related problems on a daily
+ Control profits and costs
+ Always ensure product quality and 100% customer satisfaction
+ Carry out and complete administrative procedures and documents by following regulations and accuracy
+ Make daily reports
+ Carry out the maintenance of equipment and facilities through the maintenance plan under the direction of the restaurant manager.
+ Report to management abnormal problems during operation and comply with the handling direction
+ Learn and hone in Japanese service style and operate in restaurant management
- Customer care:
+ Instructing staff to perform customer care tasks
+ Become a role model for employees about being loyal to customers.
+ Actively visit customers during service
+ Resolve customer complaints according to company policy during the shift.
+ Implement a plan to improve and enhance customer care services.

Với Mức Lương 18 - 23 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirement Job:
- Enthusiastic people
- Communicating in English
- Good Attitude
- MOS Skill
- Honesty, Self-respect, sincerity, straightforwardness in work
- Have 3 years in the same position
- Can go on business trips to Ho Chi Minh City

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MANGETSU Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Benefits:
- Basic Salary: 18.000.000 vnđ/ Month
- Bonus Maximum: 6.000.000vnđ/ Month
- Trained in Japanese Working culture
- Have holidays according to general regulation
- Share Tip
- Have food at the restaurant
- Participate in all types of insurance: Social, accident, health, and 1 Special Health Insurance.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MANGETSU

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH MANGETSU

CÔNG TY TNHH MANGETSU

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 15/3 Lê Thánh Tôn, Phường Bến Nghé Quận 1

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

