Tuyển Tuyển dụng quản lý nhà hàng CÔNG TY TNHH MANGETSU làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 18 - 23 Triệu

Địa điểm làm việc - Đà Nẵng: 12 Nguyễn Văn Linh, Hải Châu, Hải Châu, Quận Hải Châu

Mô Tả Công Việc Tuyển dụng quản lý nhà hàng Với Mức Lương 18 - 23 Triệu

- Timework: 15:00 - 1:00am

- Work at 12 Nguyen Van Linh, Hai Chau District, Da Nang City.

- Personnel management and arrangement.

+ Training new employees

+ Organize and evaluate employee training and probation results

+ Schedule work for employees on a daily and weekly basis and make adjustments

+ Arrange and mobilize employees to work

+ Evaluate employee performance and capacity every month

+ Maintain early shift meetings with staff.

+ Ensure restaurant information is communicated to staff throughout.

- Restaurant business management.

+ Exchange work with business partners.

+ Solve related problems on a daily

+ Control profits and costs

+ Always ensure product quality and 100% customer satisfaction

+ Carry out and complete administrative procedures and documents by following regulations and accuracy

+ Make daily reports

+ Carry out the maintenance of equipment and facilities through the maintenance plan under the direction of the restaurant manager.

+ Report to management abnormal problems during operation and comply with the handling direction

+ Learn and hone in Japanese service style and operate in restaurant management

- Customer care:

+ Instructing staff to perform customer care tasks

+ Become a role model for employees about being loyal to customers.

+ Actively visit customers during service

+ Resolve customer complaints according to company policy during the shift.

+ Implement a plan to improve and enhance customer care services.

Với Mức Lương 18 - 23 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirement Job:

- Enthusiastic people

- Communicating in English

- Good Attitude

- MOS Skill

- Honesty, Self-respect, sincerity, straightforwardness in work

- Have 3 years in the same position

- Can go on business trips to Ho Chi Minh City

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MANGETSU Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Benefits:

- Basic Salary: 18.000.000 vnđ/ Month

- Bonus Maximum: 6.000.000vnđ/ Month

- Trained in Japanese Working culture

- Have holidays according to general regulation

- Share Tip

- Have food at the restaurant

- Participate in all types of insurance: Social, accident, health, and 1 Special Health Insurance.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MANGETSU

