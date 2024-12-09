Tuyển Tuyển dụng quản lý nhà hàng Bay Capital Da Nang làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Đà Nẵng: - Quận Hải Châu - Đà Nẵng, Quận Hải Châu

Mô Tả Công Việc Tuyển dụng quản lý nhà hàng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

BAY CAPITAL DANANG HOTEL (Soon to be CROWNE PLAZA DANANG CITY CENTRE managed by IHG as of JAN 01ST 2025)

Every day is different, but you’ll mostly be:

Preparing buffet set-up for breakfast and evening cocktail and provide host/hostess service to our club paying guest at the Club Lounge

Greeting all guests at all times in a friendly and helpful manner and attempts to learn and use guest’s name at every opportunity

Handling guest inquiries, complaints, or special requests promptly and professionally, ensuring guest satisfaction

Maintaining effective communication with other hotel departments to ensure the smooth operation of guest services (e.g. housekeeping, food & beverage)

Managing room check-ins and check-outs, ensuring proper verification and accuracy in keying in guest reservation details into the hotel systems

Providing personalized service by anticipating and fulfilling guest needs, including special requests or preferences

Overseeing the daily operations of the executive club lounge, ensuring it is clean, well-stocked, and in excellent condition

Assisting in setting up, replenishing, and organizing the food and beverage displays, including premium drinks, snacks, and other amenities

Maintaining cashier float, ensuring accurate daily report of money received and performing audit balances in accordance with accounting policies and procedures

Conducting daily beverage inventory and other inventories as required by management prior to closing the Club Lounge for the day

Following all hotel security protocols, including monitoring the guest access system and ensuring safety procedures are followed

Maintaining standard of behaviour, appearance and attitude in accordance to the hotel's brand

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Proficiency in spoken English language. Knowledge in additional languages will be a plus, but not essential.

Strong interpersonal skills, with a welcoming and approachable demeanor.

Flexible to adapt to changing guest needs and operational demands.

Being detail-oriented, with a passion for providing a superior guest experience.

Able to multitask effectively, manage priorities, and ensure smooth lounge operations.

Able to commit rotating Morning and Afternoon shift hours over weekends and public holidays.

Tại Bay Capital Da Nang Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

We give our people everything they need to succeed. From a competitive salary that rewards all your hard work to a wide range of benefits designed to help you live your best work life – including a full uniform, impressive room discounts and some of the best training in the business.

Our mission is to welcome everyone and create inclusive teams where we celebrate difference and encourage colleagues to bring their whole selves to work. IHG Hotels & Resorts provides equal employment opportunities to applicants and employees without regard to race, color, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, protected veteran status, or disability. We promote a culture of trust, support, and acceptance. Always welcoming different backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives.

So, join us and you’ll become part of our ever-growing global family.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Bay Capital Da Nang

