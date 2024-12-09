Tuyển Tuyển dụng quản lý nhà hàng Bay Capital Da Nang làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Tuyển dụng quản lý nhà hàng Bay Capital Da Nang làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Bay Capital Da Nang
Ngày đăng tuyển: 09/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 10/01/2025
Bay Capital Da Nang

Tuyển dụng quản lý nhà hàng

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tuyển dụng quản lý nhà hàng Tại Bay Capital Da Nang

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đà Nẵng:

- Quận Hải Châu

- Đà Nẵng, Quận Hải Châu

Mô Tả Công Việc Tuyển dụng quản lý nhà hàng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

BAY CAPITAL DANANG HOTEL (Soon to be CROWNE PLAZA DANANG CITY CENTRE managed by IHG as of JAN 01ST 2025)
Every day is different, but you’ll mostly be:
Preparing buffet set-up for breakfast and evening cocktail and provide host/hostess service to our club paying guest at the Club Lounge
Greeting all guests at all times in a friendly and helpful manner and attempts to learn and use guest’s name at every opportunity
Handling guest inquiries, complaints, or special requests promptly and professionally, ensuring guest satisfaction
Maintaining effective communication with other hotel departments to ensure the smooth operation of guest services (e.g. housekeeping, food & beverage)
Managing room check-ins and check-outs, ensuring proper verification and accuracy in keying in guest reservation details into the hotel systems
Providing personalized service by anticipating and fulfilling guest needs, including special requests or preferences
Overseeing the daily operations of the executive club lounge, ensuring it is clean, well-stocked, and in excellent condition
Assisting in setting up, replenishing, and organizing the food and beverage displays, including premium drinks, snacks, and other amenities
Maintaining cashier float, ensuring accurate daily report of money received and performing audit balances in accordance with accounting policies and procedures
Conducting daily beverage inventory and other inventories as required by management prior to closing the Club Lounge for the day
Following all hotel security protocols, including monitoring the guest access system and ensuring safety procedures are followed
Maintaining standard of behaviour, appearance and attitude in accordance to the hotel's brand

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Proficiency in spoken English language. Knowledge in additional languages will be a plus, but not essential.
Strong interpersonal skills, with a welcoming and approachable demeanor.
Flexible to adapt to changing guest needs and operational demands.
Being detail-oriented, with a passion for providing a superior guest experience.
Able to multitask effectively, manage priorities, and ensure smooth lounge operations.
Able to commit rotating Morning and Afternoon shift hours over weekends and public holidays.

Tại Bay Capital Da Nang Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

We give our people everything they need to succeed. From a competitive salary that rewards all your hard work to a wide range of benefits designed to help you live your best work life – including a full uniform, impressive room discounts and some of the best training in the business.
Our mission is to welcome everyone and create inclusive teams where we celebrate difference and encourage colleagues to bring their whole selves to work. IHG Hotels & Resorts provides equal employment opportunities to applicants and employees without regard to race, color, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, protected veteran status, or disability. We promote a culture of trust, support, and acceptance. Always welcoming different backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives.
So, join us and you’ll become part of our ever-growing global family.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Bay Capital Da Nang

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Bay Capital Da Nang

Bay Capital Da Nang

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Quận Hải Châu - Đà Nẵng

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-quan-ly-nha-hang-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-da-nang-job268259
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Phở 24
Tuyển Tuyển dụng quản lý nhà hàng Phở 24 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 14 Triệu
Phở 24
Hạn nộp: 26/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 14 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Công Nghệ Thực Phẩm Việt Hàn
Tuyển Tuyển dụng quản lý nhà hàng Công ty TNHH Công Nghệ Thực Phẩm Việt Hàn làm việc tại Lâm Đồng thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Công Nghệ Thực Phẩm Việt Hàn
Hạn nộp: 26/01/2025
Lâm Đồng Đã hết hạn 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ THỰC PHẨM VÀ GIẢI KHÁT VIỆT NAM (VFBS)
Tuyển Tuyển dụng quản lý nhà hàng CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ THỰC PHẨM VÀ GIẢI KHÁT VIỆT NAM (VFBS) làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ THỰC PHẨM VÀ GIẢI KHÁT VIỆT NAM (VFBS)
Hạn nộp: 24/01/2025
Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm JobsGO Recruit
Tuyển Tuyển dụng quản lý nhà hàng JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
JobsGO Recruit
Hạn nộp: 25/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MISSO VN
Tuyển Tuyển dụng quản lý nhà hàng CÔNG TY TNHH MISSO VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MISSO VN
Hạn nộp: 23/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN DU THUYỀN CAO CẤP VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Tuyển dụng quản lý nhà hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN DU THUYỀN CAO CẤP VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập 35 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN DU THUYỀN CAO CẤP VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 28/02/2025
Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 35 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn K&M Vina
Tuyển Tuyển dụng quản lý nhà hàng Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn K&M Vina làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 17 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn K&M Vina
Hạn nộp: 24/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 17 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH MTV Phổ Đình
Tuyển Tuyển dụng quản lý nhà hàng Công Ty TNHH MTV Phổ Đình làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 14 - 19 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH MTV Phổ Đình
Hạn nộp: 31/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 14 - 19 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần khu nghỉ dưỡng vườn cọ
Tuyển Tuyển dụng quản lý nhà hàng Công ty cổ phần khu nghỉ dưỡng vườn cọ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần khu nghỉ dưỡng vườn cọ
Hạn nộp: 19/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Nhà Hàng Sushi Masa
Tuyển Tuyển dụng quản lý nhà hàng Nhà Hàng Sushi Masa làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
Nhà Hàng Sushi Masa
Hạn nộp: 20/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH MTV Thương Mại Vân Thông
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty TNHH MTV Thương Mại Vân Thông làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH MTV Thương Mại Vân Thông
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ L.I.F.E
Tuyển Giáo viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ L.I.F.E làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ L.I.F.E
Hạn nộp: 02/10/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP TM XNK Uyên Phương
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công ty CP TM XNK Uyên Phương làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 35 - 50 Triệu
Công ty CP TM XNK Uyên Phương
Hạn nộp: 27/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đà Nẵng Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 35 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ Phần Petro Lâm Sơn
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật Công ty Cổ Phần Petro Lâm Sơn làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ Phần Petro Lâm Sơn
Hạn nộp: 26/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm AU-AVAGO CO., LTD
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Marketing AU-AVAGO CO., LTD làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
AU-AVAGO CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GEMS UNITED JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Tuyển Designer GEMS UNITED JOINT STOCK COMPANY làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu
GEMS UNITED JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ 20+
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ 20+ làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ 20+
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 47 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn BRG
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn BRG làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn BRG
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Thương mại Dịch vụ La Bàn
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công ty TNHH Thương mại Dịch vụ La Bàn làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 1 - 2 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Thương mại Dịch vụ La Bàn
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.5 - 2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TIẾP VẬN TOÀN CẦU
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TIẾP VẬN TOÀN CẦU làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TIẾP VẬN TOÀN CẦU
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Phở 24
Tuyển Tuyển dụng quản lý nhà hàng Phở 24 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 14 Triệu
Phở 24
Hạn nộp: 26/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 14 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Công Nghệ Thực Phẩm Việt Hàn
Tuyển Tuyển dụng quản lý nhà hàng Công ty TNHH Công Nghệ Thực Phẩm Việt Hàn làm việc tại Lâm Đồng thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Công Nghệ Thực Phẩm Việt Hàn
Hạn nộp: 26/01/2025
Lâm Đồng Đã hết hạn 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ THỰC PHẨM VÀ GIẢI KHÁT VIỆT NAM (VFBS)
Tuyển Tuyển dụng quản lý nhà hàng CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ THỰC PHẨM VÀ GIẢI KHÁT VIỆT NAM (VFBS) làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ THỰC PHẨM VÀ GIẢI KHÁT VIỆT NAM (VFBS)
Hạn nộp: 24/01/2025
Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm JobsGO Recruit
Tuyển Tuyển dụng quản lý nhà hàng JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
JobsGO Recruit
Hạn nộp: 25/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MISSO VN
Tuyển Tuyển dụng quản lý nhà hàng CÔNG TY TNHH MISSO VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MISSO VN
Hạn nộp: 23/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN DU THUYỀN CAO CẤP VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Tuyển dụng quản lý nhà hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN DU THUYỀN CAO CẤP VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập 35 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN DU THUYỀN CAO CẤP VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 28/02/2025
Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 35 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn K&M Vina
Tuyển Tuyển dụng quản lý nhà hàng Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn K&M Vina làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 17 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn K&M Vina
Hạn nộp: 24/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 17 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH MTV Phổ Đình
Tuyển Tuyển dụng quản lý nhà hàng Công Ty TNHH MTV Phổ Đình làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 14 - 19 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH MTV Phổ Đình
Hạn nộp: 31/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 14 - 19 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần khu nghỉ dưỡng vườn cọ
Tuyển Tuyển dụng quản lý nhà hàng Công ty cổ phần khu nghỉ dưỡng vườn cọ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần khu nghỉ dưỡng vườn cọ
Hạn nộp: 19/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Nhà Hàng Sushi Masa
Tuyển Tuyển dụng quản lý nhà hàng Nhà Hàng Sushi Masa làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
Nhà Hàng Sushi Masa
Hạn nộp: 20/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất