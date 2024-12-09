Tuyển Tuyển dụng quản lý nhà hàng Bay Capital Da Nang làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tuyển dụng quản lý nhà hàng Tại Bay Capital Da Nang
- Đà Nẵng:
- Quận Hải Châu
- Đà Nẵng, Quận Hải Châu
Mô Tả Công Việc Tuyển dụng quản lý nhà hàng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
BAY CAPITAL DANANG HOTEL (Soon to be CROWNE PLAZA DANANG CITY CENTRE managed by IHG as of JAN 01ST 2025)
Every day is different, but you’ll mostly be:
Preparing buffet set-up for breakfast and evening cocktail and provide host/hostess service to our club paying guest at the Club Lounge
Greeting all guests at all times in a friendly and helpful manner and attempts to learn and use guest’s name at every opportunity
Handling guest inquiries, complaints, or special requests promptly and professionally, ensuring guest satisfaction
Maintaining effective communication with other hotel departments to ensure the smooth operation of guest services (e.g. housekeeping, food & beverage)
Managing room check-ins and check-outs, ensuring proper verification and accuracy in keying in guest reservation details into the hotel systems
Providing personalized service by anticipating and fulfilling guest needs, including special requests or preferences
Overseeing the daily operations of the executive club lounge, ensuring it is clean, well-stocked, and in excellent condition
Assisting in setting up, replenishing, and organizing the food and beverage displays, including premium drinks, snacks, and other amenities
Maintaining cashier float, ensuring accurate daily report of money received and performing audit balances in accordance with accounting policies and procedures
Conducting daily beverage inventory and other inventories as required by management prior to closing the Club Lounge for the day
Following all hotel security protocols, including monitoring the guest access system and ensuring safety procedures are followed
Maintaining standard of behaviour, appearance and attitude in accordance to the hotel's brand
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Strong interpersonal skills, with a welcoming and approachable demeanor.
Flexible to adapt to changing guest needs and operational demands.
Being detail-oriented, with a passion for providing a superior guest experience.
Able to multitask effectively, manage priorities, and ensure smooth lounge operations.
Able to commit rotating Morning and Afternoon shift hours over weekends and public holidays.
Tại Bay Capital Da Nang Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Our mission is to welcome everyone and create inclusive teams where we celebrate difference and encourage colleagues to bring their whole selves to work. IHG Hotels & Resorts provides equal employment opportunities to applicants and employees without regard to race, color, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, protected veteran status, or disability. We promote a culture of trust, support, and acceptance. Always welcoming different backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives.
So, join us and you’ll become part of our ever-growing global family.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Bay Capital Da Nang
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI