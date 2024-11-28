Tuyển Thủ thư Trường Quốc tế Westlink làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Thủ thư Tại Trường Quốc tế Westlink
- Hà Nội: Đường Gia Vinh, KĐT Tây Hồ Tây, Xuân Tảo, Bắc Từ Liêm, Quận Bắc Từ Liêm
Mô Tả Công Việc Thủ thư Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
ISP Library Assistant Key Responsibilities
Organize and maintain library materials for easy access and use during daytime, evening and weekends as required; efficient return from borrowers; encourage students and staff to greater use of library materials by promoting, regularly displaying, informing new materials arrival and current contents.
Properly shelves all library materials.
Keep all records for receiving and delivering book. Monitor stock and make sure no loss is occurred
Prepare library reports and send them to be related Departments.
Assist students and staff by the provision of advice and guidance to help them find the information and resources they need and suggest other useful and related resources.
Keep work areas and library neat
Attend activities at school when required.
Other task assigned by Line Manager.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Strong knowledge of librarian practices and academic research support
Good presentation skills, interpersonal, oral and written communication skills in both Vietnamese and English
Must be able to demonstrate high level of cataloguing and acquisition skills
Tại Trường Quốc tế Westlink Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
100% salary during probation
Insurance plans according to the law (based on gross salary) and health insurance package from probation period.
Annual health check-ups.
Free lunch
Opportunity to work in a professional, dynamic and challenging international education environment.
Chances to learn and grow by working with the world’s leading educators.
And much more...
ISP Commitment to Safeguarding Principles
ISP is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment. All post holders are subject to appropriate vetting procedures and satisfactory Criminal Background Checks or equivalent covering the previous 10 years’ employment history.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Trường Quốc tế Westlink
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
