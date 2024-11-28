Tuyển Thủ thư Trường Quốc tế Westlink làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Thủ thư Trường Quốc tế Westlink làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Trường Quốc tế Westlink
Ngày đăng tuyển: 28/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/12/2024
Trường Quốc tế Westlink

Thủ thư

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Thủ thư Tại Trường Quốc tế Westlink

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Đường Gia Vinh, KĐT Tây Hồ Tây, Xuân Tảo, Bắc Từ Liêm, Quận Bắc Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Thủ thư Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

ISP Library Assistant Key Responsibilities
Organize and maintain library materials for easy access and use during daytime, evening and weekends as required; efficient return from borrowers; encourage students and staff to greater use of library materials by promoting, regularly displaying, informing new materials arrival and current contents.
Properly shelves all library materials.
Keep all records for receiving and delivering book. Monitor stock and make sure no loss is occurred
Prepare library reports and send them to be related Departments.
Assist students and staff by the provision of advice and guidance to help them find the information and resources they need and suggest other useful and related resources.
Keep work areas and library neat
Attend activities at school when required.
Other task assigned by Line Manager.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

BA or Diploma degree in a relevant field
Strong knowledge of librarian practices and academic research support
Good presentation skills, interpersonal, oral and written communication skills in both Vietnamese and English
Must be able to demonstrate high level of cataloguing and acquisition skills

Tại Trường Quốc tế Westlink Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Negotiable, competitive salary.
100% salary during probation
Insurance plans according to the law (based on gross salary) and health insurance package from probation period.
Annual health check-ups.
Free lunch
Opportunity to work in a professional, dynamic and challenging international education environment.
Chances to learn and grow by working with the world’s leading educators.
And much more...
ISP Commitment to Safeguarding Principles
ISP is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment. All post holders are subject to appropriate vetting procedures and satisfactory Criminal Background Checks or equivalent covering the previous 10 years’ employment history.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Trường Quốc tế Westlink

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Trường Quốc tế Westlink

Trường Quốc tế Westlink

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tay Ho Tay New Urban Area, Xuan Tao Ward, Bac Tu Liem District, Hanoi

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

