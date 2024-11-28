Tuyển Thủ thư Trường Quốc tế Westlink làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Đường Gia Vinh, KĐT Tây Hồ Tây, Xuân Tảo, Bắc Từ Liêm, Quận Bắc Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Thủ thư Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

ISP Library Assistant Key Responsibilities

Organize and maintain library materials for easy access and use during daytime, evening and weekends as required; efficient return from borrowers; encourage students and staff to greater use of library materials by promoting, regularly displaying, informing new materials arrival and current contents.

Properly shelves all library materials.

Keep all records for receiving and delivering book. Monitor stock and make sure no loss is occurred

Prepare library reports and send them to be related Departments.

Assist students and staff by the provision of advice and guidance to help them find the information and resources they need and suggest other useful and related resources.

Keep work areas and library neat

Attend activities at school when required.

Other task assigned by Line Manager.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

BA or Diploma degree in a relevant field

Strong knowledge of librarian practices and academic research support

Good presentation skills, interpersonal, oral and written communication skills in both Vietnamese and English

Must be able to demonstrate high level of cataloguing and acquisition skills

Tại Trường Quốc tế Westlink Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Negotiable, competitive salary.

100% salary during probation

Insurance plans according to the law (based on gross salary) and health insurance package from probation period.

Annual health check-ups.

Free lunch

Opportunity to work in a professional, dynamic and challenging international education environment.

Chances to learn and grow by working with the world’s leading educators.

And much more...

ISP Commitment to Safeguarding Principles

ISP is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment. All post holders are subject to appropriate vetting procedures and satisfactory Criminal Background Checks or equivalent covering the previous 10 years’ employment history.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Trường Quốc tế Westlink

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.