Tuyển Tuyển dụng quản lý nhà hàng Công ty Cổ phần Pizza 4Ps làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Tuyển dụng quản lý nhà hàng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES

- Manage global famous Japanese noodle restaurant

- Responsible for service team and run the service operation at IPPUDO standard

- Train and motivate the Service team, create and implement the manual, and communicate closely with the restaurant manager

- Maximize the operating profit of the restaurant by optimizing the sales and customer satisfaction

- Maximize the operating profit of the restaurant, especially drink cost, stock management, avoiding wastage, damaged goods and cancel drink

- Build up the good relationship with customers and relates departments

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

YOU ARE OUR "FIT"?

- At least 3 years management experience at a restaurant

- Able to work under high pressure.

- Have skills and experience in training and coaching staff

- Have basic customer service skills as restaurant

- Have leadership skills and team management skills

- Understanding ABC analyse, COGS management

- Able to communicate in English and better to speak Japanese

- To understand Japanese culture

Tại Công ty Cổ phần Pizza 4Ps Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- 13rd salary

- Tips & monthly sale bonus

- PVI Healthcare

- Wow & Birthday party monthly

- Company trip & team building

- Officially become Restaurant Manager after training.

