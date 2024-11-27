Tuyển Tuyển dụng quản lý nhà hàng Công ty Cổ phần Pizza 4Ps làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty Cổ phần Pizza 4Ps
Ngày đăng tuyển: 27/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 01/01/2025
Công ty Cổ phần Pizza 4Ps

Tuyển dụng quản lý nhà hàng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tuyển dụng quản lý nhà hàng Tại Công ty Cổ phần Pizza 4Ps

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Tuyển dụng quản lý nhà hàng

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES
- Manage global famous Japanese noodle restaurant
- Responsible for service team and run the service operation at IPPUDO standard
- Train and motivate the Service team, create and implement the manual, and communicate closely with the restaurant manager
- Maximize the operating profit of the restaurant by optimizing the sales and customer satisfaction
- Maximize the operating profit of the restaurant, especially drink cost, stock management, avoiding wastage, damaged goods and cancel drink
- Build up the good relationship with customers and relates departments

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

YOU ARE OUR "FIT"?
- At least 3 years management experience at a restaurant
- Able to work under high pressure.
- Have skills and experience in training and coaching staff
- Have basic customer service skills as restaurant
- Have leadership skills and team management skills
- Understanding ABC analyse, COGS management
- Able to communicate in English and better to speak Japanese
- To understand Japanese culture

Quyền Lợi

- 13rd salary
- Tips & monthly sale bonus
- PVI Healthcare
- Wow & Birthday party monthly
- Company trip & team building
- Officially become Restaurant Manager after training.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty Cổ phần Pizza 4Ps

Công ty Cổ phần Pizza 4Ps

Quy mô: Trên 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Saigon Pearl, 92 Nguyễn Hữu Cảnh, P.22

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

