Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate APP Systems Services Pte Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại APP Systems Services Pte Ltd
Mức lương
8 - 15 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: Binh Hung Hoa B, Binh Tan District
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương 8 - 15 Triệu
Responsibilities
• Handle invoicing billings and account receivables collection and credit control
• Handle account payables and payments
• Handle VAT submission and tax reporting
• Prepare and maintain documents to submit to VLC for financial statement and tax reporting
• Handle payroll
• Provide logistics and office administrative support
• Ad hoc assignments and other duties from time to time
Với Mức Lương 8 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Diploma in Accounting or equivalent
• Min.3 years relevant working experience
• Proficient in Microsoft Excel
• High integrity & motivated individual
• Able to communicate in English
Tại APP Systems Services Pte Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại APP Systems Services Pte Ltd
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
