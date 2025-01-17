Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) làm việc tại Hà Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)
- Hà Nam: Đường N5, khu B, khu CN Hòa Mạc, Phường Hòa Mạc, Thị xã Duy Tiên, Tỉnh Hà Nam, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Location: Duy Tien, Ha Nam (Shuttle bus provided)
Location:
Contract duration: 9 months
Contract duration:
Key responsibilities:
This role is responsible for all general admin arrangements for direct procurement activities, providing RMs with timely, efficient production costs.
1. Prepare and manage the order confirmation, contracts/PO in physical and through application.
2. Control all chains from Purchase Order, delivery, and payment process:
- Monitor and update the detailed status of purchasing orders: ETD/ETS/ETA of shipments/deliveries, shipping/delivery documents, customs clearance, FX hedging, and payment process.
- Insurance declaration on the I-cargo system, if required.
- Follow up on the progress of fulfillment of the PO. Reconcile accurate records of PO/ Receipt in both systems and with RM suppliers and/or service providers.
3. Problems solving related to contracts/PO terms.
4. Data analysis and report as guidance.
- Adhere to established standard operating procedures;
- Proactively identify issues with day-to-day processes and resolve and/or communicate the issues to management on time, as needed;
