Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) làm việc tại Hà Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Location: Duy Tien, Ha Nam (Shuttle bus provided)

Location:

Contract duration: 9 months

Contract duration:

Key responsibilities:

This role is responsible for all general admin arrangements for direct procurement activities, providing RMs with timely, efficient production costs.

1. Prepare and manage the order confirmation, contracts/PO in physical and through application.

2. Control all chains from Purchase Order, delivery, and payment process:

- Monitor and update the detailed status of purchasing orders: ETD/ETS/ETA of shipments/deliveries, shipping/delivery documents, customs clearance, FX hedging, and payment process.

- Insurance declaration on the I-cargo system, if required.

- Follow up on the progress of fulfillment of the PO. Reconcile accurate records of PO/ Receipt in both systems and with RM suppliers and/or service providers.

3. Problems solving related to contracts/PO terms.

4. Data analysis and report as guidance.

- Adhere to established standard operating procedures;

- Proactively identify issues with day-to-day processes and resolve and/or communicate the issues to management on time, as needed;