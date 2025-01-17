Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) làm việc tại Hà Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) làm việc tại Hà Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 03/03/2025
Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nam: Đường N5, khu B, khu CN Hòa Mạc, Phường Hòa Mạc, Thị xã Duy Tiên, Tỉnh Hà Nam, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Location: Duy Tien, Ha Nam (Shuttle bus provided)
Location:
Contract duration: 9 months
Contract duration:
Key responsibilities:
This role is responsible for all general admin arrangements for direct procurement activities, providing RMs with timely, efficient production costs.
1. Prepare and manage the order confirmation, contracts/PO in physical and through application.
2. Control all chains from Purchase Order, delivery, and payment process:
- Monitor and update the detailed status of purchasing orders: ETD/ETS/ETA of shipments/deliveries, shipping/delivery documents, customs clearance, FX hedging, and payment process.
- Insurance declaration on the I-cargo system, if required.
- Follow up on the progress of fulfillment of the PO. Reconcile accurate records of PO/ Receipt in both systems and with RM suppliers and/or service providers.
3. Problems solving related to contracts/PO terms.
4. Data analysis and report as guidance.
- Adhere to established standard operating procedures;
- Proactively identify issues with day-to-day processes and resolve and/or communicate the issues to management on time, as needed;

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 1.000-4.999 nhân viên

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

