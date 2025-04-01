Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Hino Motors Vietnam, LTD. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại Hino Motors Vietnam, LTD.
- Hà Nội: 83 Ngoc Hoi, Hoang Liet, Hoang Mai, Hanoi
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Division: Marketing & Total Support Planning
Hino Connect System is a vehicle monitoring system of Hino Motor. With this position, you will:
• Coordinate with suppliers and internal function teams to manage Hino-connect operation at Hino in Vietnam & Dealers.
• Conduct Training courses to Dealers, Customers (especially business Fleets).
• Cooperate with the Vehicle Sales Division to introduce, promote project utilization in Operational Phase.
• Be responsible for device Order Plan and Installation Plan, based upon Vehicle Production Plan.
• Coordinate with the Customer Support Division to analyze, utilize vehicle operation data for service offer.
• Act as key contact, builds and maintains strong relationships with internal and external stakeholders and effectively communicates with all stakeholders.
• Assist in developing and promoting value chain activities as assigned.
• Others job assigned by supervisor
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• 03 years & above working experience, prefer having working experience in Automotive, Project management or FDI company
• Proficiency English & MS Office (TOEIC 550 up)
• Leadership skill & project management skill
• Good communication and problem solving
• Logical mindset, good ability of information analysis & report skill
