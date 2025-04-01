Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Hino Motors Vietnam, LTD. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Division: Marketing & Total Support Planning

Hino Connect System is a vehicle monitoring system of Hino Motor. With this position, you will:

• Coordinate with suppliers and internal function teams to manage Hino-connect operation at Hino in Vietnam & Dealers.

• Conduct Training courses to Dealers, Customers (especially business Fleets).

• Cooperate with the Vehicle Sales Division to introduce, promote project utilization in Operational Phase.

• Be responsible for device Order Plan and Installation Plan, based upon Vehicle Production Plan.

• Coordinate with the Customer Support Division to analyze, utilize vehicle operation data for service offer.

• Act as key contact, builds and maintains strong relationships with internal and external stakeholders and effectively communicates with all stakeholders.

• Assist in developing and promoting value chain activities as assigned.

• Others job assigned by supervisor