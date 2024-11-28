Tuyển Kinh doanh khách đoàn (MICE) CÔNG TY TNHH FNBVENUS - CHI NHÁNH QUẬN 3 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH FNBVENUS - CHI NHÁNH QUẬN 3
Ngày đăng tuyển: 28/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 27/12/2024
Kinh doanh khách đoàn (MICE)

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kinh doanh khách đoàn (MICE) Tại CÔNG TY TNHH FNBVENUS - CHI NHÁNH QUẬN 3

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 143 Nam Kỳ Khởi Nghĩa, P Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3, Quận 3, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Kinh doanh khách đoàn (MICE) Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Meeting with potential clientsto discuss event plans, proposal,events set up, menu options, layout, and following up to close sale
Maintaining a visible workingpresence and servingas client’s personin charge (PIC) from start to end event
Pre-event coordination: responding to guests inquiries for event menus and pricing, advising non & technical set up, layout,minimum spend, upsellingpackages/ add-ons and event quotations
Pre-event coordination:
Preparing eventcontracts, deposit paymentand post-event invoices. Ensure all documents are fulfilled prior, during and post events
Coordinating with current or new vendor list to provide add-ons to event/function guests
Forging relationship with vendors and quarterly evaluatevendor list for best pricing, flexible payment terms and quality
Coordinating and working closelywith Assistant Manager(AM) and other departments to prepare Banquet Event Order (BEO) to ensure smooth operations and timing
During-event coordination: handling any complaints or problems occurring from event/functions
During-event coordination:
Post-event coordination: handling any returns to vendors, layout,contract liquidations and invoices
Post-event coordination:
Conducting quarterly market research on competitor’s sale packages and update pricing, menu options, minimum spend on Sales Kit
Monthly trackingand evaluating P&Lfor each event/function and directlyreport to Operations Director
DAY-TO-DAY DUTIES
Proposing specialoccasion packages for day-to-day guestssuch as birthday, anniversary, proposal, private celebrations etc..
Coordinating with Marketing Managerto capture specialoccasions set up and guests moment for marketing materials
Serving as main PIC to contactvendors and coordinating with AM and FOH team to ensure smooth operations and handover
Conducting quarterly market research on competitor’s specialoccasion offers and revise on pricing and package offers
Monthly trackingand evaluating P&Lfor special occasionpackages and directlyreport to Operations Director

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Events or Sales experience, or at least 2 years in the F&B field
Solid up-to-date knowledge on fine dining procedures, restaurant operations and dining culture
Fluent in English & Vietnamese
Qualities: Multi-task, Customer service-orientated, detail-oriented, up-to-date with trends, teamworking, working under pressure and responsible
Available to work weekends, and holidays

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH FNBVENUS - CHI NHÁNH QUẬN 3 Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary (12,000,000 VND) + Service charge
Expected working hours: 40 hoursper week (Monday - Friday) in office and on-site
Available onsite on Event/ Functionsday
Meal on Duty Allowance
Staff Discount 10%
Free CoCo onsite parking
Office parking allowance
After the two monthprobation period, a salary and schedule reviewwill be performed. The benefits will receive after as follows:
Official salary review
Full suits uniforms
Social Insurance
Business card

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH FNBVENUS - CHI NHÁNH QUẬN 3

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 24, 26 và 27, Tòa nhà Centec, 72-74 Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, Phường Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

