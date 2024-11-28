Tuyển Kinh doanh khách đoàn (MICE) CÔNG TY TNHH FNBVENUS - CHI NHÁNH QUẬN 3 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 143 Nam Kỳ Khởi Nghĩa, P Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3, Quận 3, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Kinh doanh khách đoàn (MICE) Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Meeting with potential clientsto discuss event plans, proposal,events set up, menu options, layout, and following up to close sale

Maintaining a visible workingpresence and servingas client’s personin charge (PIC) from start to end event

Pre-event coordination: responding to guests inquiries for event menus and pricing, advising non & technical set up, layout,minimum spend, upsellingpackages/ add-ons and event quotations

Preparing eventcontracts, deposit paymentand post-event invoices. Ensure all documents are fulfilled prior, during and post events

Coordinating with current or new vendor list to provide add-ons to event/function guests

Forging relationship with vendors and quarterly evaluatevendor list for best pricing, flexible payment terms and quality

Coordinating and working closelywith Assistant Manager(AM) and other departments to prepare Banquet Event Order (BEO) to ensure smooth operations and timing

During-event coordination: handling any complaints or problems occurring from event/functions

Post-event coordination: handling any returns to vendors, layout,contract liquidations and invoices

Conducting quarterly market research on competitor’s sale packages and update pricing, menu options, minimum spend on Sales Kit

Monthly trackingand evaluating P&Lfor each event/function and directlyreport to Operations Director

DAY-TO-DAY DUTIES

Proposing specialoccasion packages for day-to-day guestssuch as birthday, anniversary, proposal, private celebrations etc..

Coordinating with Marketing Managerto capture specialoccasions set up and guests moment for marketing materials

Serving as main PIC to contactvendors and coordinating with AM and FOH team to ensure smooth operations and handover

Conducting quarterly market research on competitor’s specialoccasion offers and revise on pricing and package offers

Monthly trackingand evaluating P&Lfor special occasionpackages and directlyreport to Operations Director

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Events or Sales experience, or at least 2 years in the F&B field

Solid up-to-date knowledge on fine dining procedures, restaurant operations and dining culture

Fluent in English & Vietnamese

Qualities: Multi-task, Customer service-orientated, detail-oriented, up-to-date with trends, teamworking, working under pressure and responsible

Available to work weekends, and holidays

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH FNBVENUS - CHI NHÁNH QUẬN 3 Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary (12,000,000 VND) + Service charge

Expected working hours: 40 hoursper week (Monday - Friday) in office and on-site

Available onsite on Event/ Functionsday

Meal on Duty Allowance

Staff Discount 10%

Free CoCo onsite parking

Office parking allowance

After the two monthprobation period, a salary and schedule reviewwill be performed. The benefits will receive after as follows:

Official salary review

Full suits uniforms

Social Insurance

Business card

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH FNBVENUS - CHI NHÁNH QUẬN 3

