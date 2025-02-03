Tuyển Sales Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,500 - 2,000 USD

We are seeking a Structural Design Manager with expertise in commercial projects to lead and oversee structural design processes. The role involves managing design teams, ensuring compliance with codes and standards, coordinating with architects and contractors, and optimizing structural solutions for safety, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness.

Key Responsibilities:

• Lead structural design and engineering for commercial buildings.

• Manage design teams, workflows, and project timelines.

• Ensure compliance with building codes, safety regulations, and client requirements.

• Collaborate with architects, MEP engineers, and construction teams.

• Review and approve structural calculations, drawings, and reports.

• Conduct risk assessments and propose value-engineering solutions.

• Oversee structural inspections and resolve technical challenges.