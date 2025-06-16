Tuyển Sales Marketing Mufg Bank, Ltd., Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại Mufg Bank, Ltd., Ho Chi Minh City Branch
- Hồ Chí Minh: 21st&22nd Floor, Nexus Building. 3A
- 3B Ton Duc Thang Street, Ben Nghe Ward. HCMC
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Financial
• Conduct Data mining analysis (via excel or report) to alert to TB Sales, RM on the client’s business movement to approach them timely.
• Push up customer utilization, increase existing customer Deposit / Remittance / Trade Finance wallet share.
• Support TB sales to deliver relevant banking services to customers to meet the department’s revenue targets by having basic knowledge of Transaction banking products and work with TB sales to prepare promotion material.
Customer
• Support customers via phone/ email/ direct meeting for internet banking and other issues related to TB Cash & Trade products.
• Partner with TB Sales/ RMs to plan joint client calls, aim to complete at least 15 client calls per month to understand customer, maintain and push up utilization of existing clients’ transactions, facilities.
• Work in partnership with colleagues in the department to support in resolving customer incidents.
Other/Control
• Prepare/ maintain data and periodic reports with sales progress.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Mufg Bank, Ltd., Ho Chi Minh City Branch Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
