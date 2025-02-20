Tuyển Sales Marketing Glazedfrog Australia Pty. Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

Glazedfrog Australia Pty. Ltd.
Ngày đăng tuyển: 20/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 22/03/2025
Sales Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại Glazedfrog Australia Pty. Ltd.

Mức lương
15 - 20 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Thao Dien, District 2, HCMC

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu

Job Purpose
Glazed Frog is an innovative window and door manufacture and fenestration systems company originally from Australia. We sell high end glazing systems to overseas markets with a strong focus on australia. Our CEO is Australian and operates now from right here in HCM. He will personally coach you on the Australian market so that you can “sell like a local”. Glazed Frog has set up a premium office area in Thao Dien and is building a Vietnamese sales team. Our futuristic office in Thao Dien sets the tone for our organisation. We are not your average window and door export company. We value our employees and give them the best resources possible to allow them to do their job. We know that sales people are best out there talking to clients not stuck in a back office somewhere slaving away on quotes and admin tasks. ALL sales staff get a quoting assistant to help them generate and manage quotes.
If you want to make great money, get exposure to markets outside of Vietnam and prepare to work hard to achieve your dreams and goals then Glazed Frog is perfect for you.
Key Responsibilities:
• Develop and execute robust sales strategies to surpass sales targets.
• Cultivate and sustain strong, lasting customer relationships.
• Deeply understand customer needs in the doors and windows sector.
• Provide accurate sales, revenue, and forecast reports to management.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Vietnam, Australia, China, Hongkong

