Tuyển Sales Marketing Glazedfrog Australia Pty. Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

Job Purpose

Glazed Frog is an innovative window and door manufacture and fenestration systems company originally from Australia. We sell high end glazing systems to overseas markets with a strong focus on australia. Our CEO is Australian and operates now from right here in HCM. He will personally coach you on the Australian market so that you can “sell like a local”. Glazed Frog has set up a premium office area in Thao Dien and is building a Vietnamese sales team. Our futuristic office in Thao Dien sets the tone for our organisation. We are not your average window and door export company. We value our employees and give them the best resources possible to allow them to do their job. We know that sales people are best out there talking to clients not stuck in a back office somewhere slaving away on quotes and admin tasks. ALL sales staff get a quoting assistant to help them generate and manage quotes.

If you want to make great money, get exposure to markets outside of Vietnam and prepare to work hard to achieve your dreams and goals then Glazed Frog is perfect for you.

Key Responsibilities:

• Develop and execute robust sales strategies to surpass sales targets.

• Cultivate and sustain strong, lasting customer relationships.

• Deeply understand customer needs in the doors and windows sector.

• Provide accurate sales, revenue, and forecast reports to management.