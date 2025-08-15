Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Framas Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Framas Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Framas Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 15/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 14/09/2025
Công Ty TNHH Framas Việt Nam

Project Manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại Công Ty TNHH Framas Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bình Dương: Binh Duong, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

General purpose:
framasVN is looking for a suitable candidate for a position as a Project Developer in Development Department. The main purpose of the work is to plan and coordinate the project development activities with related departments by following the development process.
- Report the project activities to the Project Manager & BOD
- Development activities, including the communication with the customer, mold test & material trials, sampling, follow up and coordination of the project with all related departments until the production handover
- Follow up with process of the development department
- Make plan and control the project which are running in proper ways in order to meet the project target
- Take care of the existing product portfolio and acquisition of more business of a brand or brands and/or category or categories based on the assignment from the GKAM

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Experience in Shoe Industry, Development & Commercial, Plastic injection molding
- Good English skills, Chinese (verbal) is a plus
- Good computer skills (Microsoft Office)

Tại Công Ty TNHH Framas Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Framas Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Framas Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH Framas Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: No. 9 Street 12 Song Than Industrial Zone 2, Di An City, Binh Duong Province

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

