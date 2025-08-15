Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Framas Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại Công Ty TNHH Framas Việt Nam
- Bình Dương: Binh Duong, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
General purpose:
framasVN is looking for a suitable candidate for a position as a Project Developer in Development Department. The main purpose of the work is to plan and coordinate the project development activities with related departments by following the development process.
- Report the project activities to the Project Manager & BOD
- Development activities, including the communication with the customer, mold test & material trials, sampling, follow up and coordination of the project with all related departments until the production handover
- Follow up with process of the development department
- Make plan and control the project which are running in proper ways in order to meet the project target
- Take care of the existing product portfolio and acquisition of more business of a brand or brands and/or category or categories based on the assignment from the GKAM
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Good English skills, Chinese (verbal) is a plus
- Good computer skills (Microsoft Office)
Tại Công Ty TNHH Framas Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Framas Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
