Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Framas Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

General purpose:

framasVN is looking for a suitable candidate for a position as a Project Developer in Development Department. The main purpose of the work is to plan and coordinate the project development activities with related departments by following the development process.

- Report the project activities to the Project Manager & BOD

- Development activities, including the communication with the customer, mold test & material trials, sampling, follow up and coordination of the project with all related departments until the production handover

- Follow up with process of the development department

- Make plan and control the project which are running in proper ways in order to meet the project target

- Take care of the existing product portfolio and acquisition of more business of a brand or brands and/or category or categories based on the assignment from the GKAM