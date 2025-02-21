Tuyển Sales Marketing Apex Logistics International (Vietnam) Co.,ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

As an Air freight Co-load Sales, you will be responsible for selling APEX Air solutions to customers.

Tasks and Responsibilities:

1. Identify opportunities of airfreight business and build up relationships with clients.

2. Actively build and promote strong, long-lasting customer relationships by partnering with them and understanding their needs.

3. Explore opportunities and service offerings and potential value-added solutions to the customer.

4. Design and implement a strategic business plan that expands company’s customer base and ensure its strong presence.

5. Present sales, revenue and expenses reports and realistic forecasts to the management team

6. Ensure that rate/space enquires from Clients are responded on timely manner.

7. Arrange contract, credit agreement and AR with clients.

8. Territories cover entire Vietnam.

9. Achieve growth and hit sales targets KPI by managing of sales team leader.