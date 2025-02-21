Tuyển Sales Marketing Apex Logistics International (Vietnam) Co.,ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Sales Marketing Apex Logistics International (Vietnam) Co.,ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Apex Logistics International (Vietnam) Co.,ltd
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 23/03/2025
Apex Logistics International (Vietnam) Co.,ltd

Sales Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại Apex Logistics International (Vietnam) Co.,ltd

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 22nd floor, Leadvisors Tower, 643 Pham Van Dong Street, Co Nhue 1 Ward, Bac Tu Liem District, Hanoi

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

As an Air freight Co-load Sales, you will be responsible for selling APEX Air solutions to customers.
Tasks and Responsibilities:
1. Identify opportunities of airfreight business and build up relationships with clients.
2. Actively build and promote strong, long-lasting customer relationships by partnering with them and understanding their needs.
3. Explore opportunities and service offerings and potential value-added solutions to the customer.
4. Design and implement a strategic business plan that expands company’s customer base and ensure its strong presence.
5. Present sales, revenue and expenses reports and realistic forecasts to the management team
6. Ensure that rate/space enquires from Clients are responded on timely manner.
7. Arrange contract, credit agreement and AR with clients.
8. Territories cover entire Vietnam.
9. Achieve growth and hit sales targets KPI by managing of sales team leader.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Apex Logistics International (Vietnam) Co.,ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Apex Logistics International (Vietnam) Co.,ltd

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Apex Logistics International (Vietnam) Co.,ltd

Apex Logistics International (Vietnam) Co.,ltd

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Hochiminh Office: 6th & 9th Floor, Hado South Building, No. 60 Truong Son Street, Ward 2, Tan Binh District, HCMC, Vietnam; HAN Office: 22nd floor, Leadvisors Tower, 643 Pham Van Dong Street, Co Nhue 1 Ward, Bac Tu Liem District, Hanoi, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

