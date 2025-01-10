Tuyển Sales Marketing Daewoo E&C VINA làm việc tại Thái Bình thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại Daewoo E&C VINA
- Thái Bình: Lô MG01
- 01, Vincom Shophouse Thai Binh, De Tham ward, Thai Binh City, Thai Binh Province, Thành phố Thái Bình
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. Sales
- In charge of sales activities of DECV in Thai Binh City under DECV Headquarter MKT requirement
- Customer service with real estate needs, maintain relationship with old customers and new potential customers.
- Provide, guide and advise product information fully & accurately. Support agencies' sales in negotiate, close contracts with customers.
- Participate in sales launching programs, other real estate-related events by company.
- Update real estate market information, product knowledge regularly to improve sales skills.
2. Sales Gallery Management
- Be on duty at the model house to receive and guide visitors.
- Perform assigned tasks at the Model House in a professional manner and bring efficiency to the Company's sales activities.
- Supervise services at the Model House, ensure the model house's daily operations, including but not limited to coordination with security, management board, government agencies, sales from agencies...
- Manage assets and inventory in model house.
- Confirm weekly/monthly/quarterly reports on sales activities and sales gallery operation.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Daewoo E&C VINA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Daewoo E&C VINA
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI