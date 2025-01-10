Tuyển Sales Marketing Daewoo E&C VINA làm việc tại Thái Bình thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Daewoo E&C VINA
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 24/02/2025
Daewoo E&C VINA

Sales Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại Daewoo E&C VINA

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Thái Bình: Lô MG01

- 01, Vincom Shophouse Thai Binh, De Tham ward, Thai Binh City, Thai Binh Province, Thành phố Thái Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. Sales
- In charge of sales activities of DECV in Thai Binh City under DECV Headquarter MKT requirement
- Customer service with real estate needs, maintain relationship with old customers and new potential customers.
- Provide, guide and advise product information fully & accurately. Support agencies' sales in negotiate, close contracts with customers.
- Participate in sales launching programs, other real estate-related events by company.
- Update real estate market information, product knowledge regularly to improve sales skills.
2. Sales Gallery Management
- Be on duty at the model house to receive and guide visitors.
- Perform assigned tasks at the Model House in a professional manner and bring efficiency to the Company's sales activities.
- Supervise services at the Model House, ensure the model house's daily operations, including but not limited to coordination with security, management board, government agencies, sales from agencies...
- Manage assets and inventory in model house.
- Confirm weekly/monthly/quarterly reports on sales activities and sales gallery operation.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Daewoo E&C VINA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Daewoo E&C VINA

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: H3-CCV1 Building, Starlake New town, Xuan Tao Ward, Bac Tu Liem District, Hanoi City, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

