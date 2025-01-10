Tuyển Sales Marketing Daewoo E&C VINA làm việc tại Thái Bình thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Sales

- In charge of sales activities of DECV in Thai Binh City under DECV Headquarter MKT requirement

- Customer service with real estate needs, maintain relationship with old customers and new potential customers.

- Provide, guide and advise product information fully & accurately. Support agencies' sales in negotiate, close contracts with customers.

- Participate in sales launching programs, other real estate-related events by company.

- Update real estate market information, product knowledge regularly to improve sales skills.

2. Sales Gallery Management

- Be on duty at the model house to receive and guide visitors.

- Perform assigned tasks at the Model House in a professional manner and bring efficiency to the Company's sales activities.

- Supervise services at the Model House, ensure the model house's daily operations, including but not limited to coordination with security, management board, government agencies, sales from agencies...

- Manage assets and inventory in model house.

- Confirm weekly/monthly/quarterly reports on sales activities and sales gallery operation.