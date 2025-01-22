Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh APL Logistics Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh APL Logistics Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

APL Logistics Vietnam Company Limited
Ngày đăng tuyển: 22/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 08/03/2025
APL Logistics Vietnam Company Limited

Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Tại APL Logistics Vietnam Company Limited

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hải Phòng: R403, Thanh Dat 1 Building, No. 3 Le Thanh Tong Street, Ngo Quyen District, Hai Phong City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Execute established processes and audit measures to support and meet customers’ requirements at agreed level.
• Execute and adhere to customers service requirements from LPs/FAPs to Bookings, Cargo movement, Data Transmission, Invoicing.
• Problem Resolution – ensure issues are tackled immediately and escalate to Customer Service Team Lead / Supervisor when there is potential cost impact.
• Streamline processes to achieve cost savings and ensure profitability
• Ensure periodic variances explanations for KPI performance measurement are provided in timely and accurate manner.
• Periodic review of costs and revenue, and ensure APLL continues to make money in all service provided.
• Continuously identify service gaps, make recommendations and implement solutions to enhance greater customers’ satisfaction.
• Continuously intensify relationship with vendors and customers in order to maintain and protect company business.
• Support and develop Vendor Logistics Program with the aim of deepening business relationship and securing new businesses.
• Liaise with other functional/departmental supervisors/ managers so as to understand all necessary aspects and needs of operational development from end to end, and to ensure they are fully informed of customer services objectives, purposes and achievements.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại APL Logistics Vietnam Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại APL Logistics Vietnam Company Limited

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

APL Logistics Vietnam Company Limited

APL Logistics Vietnam Company Limited

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Viettel Tower B, No. 285, Cach Mang Thang Tam Street, Ward 12, District 10, Ho Chi Minh City

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

