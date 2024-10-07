Tuyển Sales Team Leader thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 5 năm Cấp bậc Trưởng nhóm

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tầng 22, Tòa nhà Landmark 72, E6 Phạm Hùng, Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Assist Sales Manager in developing sales strategy and plans to achieve agreed targets, effectively search for leads/prospects. Advise and support team members to prepare and deliver client/customer presentations, proposals, and price lists. Generate and manage sales pipeline to ensure to reach the team’s KPI. Monthly report to Sales Manager. Review and upgrade internal sales process compliance. Develop a thorough understanding of products and services; develop new business/scope with existing clients and/or identify areas of improvement to meet sales quotas. Combine with clients and internal departments to close deals and implement projects. Build up, train, and manage a sales team, scales of (3-5) members.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

5+ years of experience in Sales; which 2 years in management positions (candidates without leadership experience but strong IT sales skills are considerable). IT background or IT sales experience in healthcare and insurance domain is an advantage. Good English skills. Strong communication and interpersonal skills to communicate effectively with internal and external people. Ability to work effectively under high pressure & with cross-functional teams, good problem-solving.

Tại FPT IS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary package with 13th and performance bonus Opportunities to work in a professional, modern and dynamic environment Opportunities to obtain oversea and on-job training or external training for Professional Certificate Opportunities for personal development and career advancement through courses and training workshops provided by FPT Good corporate culture with in/out of office activities that help to develop candidate’s ability and creativity Annual Summer Vacation following company policy, starting from May every year FPT health care insurance and social insurance Participation in sponsored sports clubs of football, badminton, yoga, dancing, running...

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại FPT IS

