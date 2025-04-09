Tuyển System Administrator Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 45 - 65 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng System Administrator Tại Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate
- Hà Nội: Tầng 6
- Tòa nhà Toyota Thanh Xuân
- 315 Trường Chinh
- Q. Thanh Xuân
- Hà Nội
Mô Tả Công Việc System Administrator Với Mức Lương 45 - 65 USD
- Drives the architecture for key cross team / cross product development projects (via architecture/design documents and developing code key modules).
- Ensures that all relevant project teams follow a common set of principles and patterns and utilize a standard set of technology frameworks and libraries.
- Establishes software development patterns and best practices via examples and shipping code.
- Applies architecture best practices that helps increase execution velocity.
- Develops architectures that are inherently secure, robust, scalable, modular, API-centric and global.
- Oversee assigned programs (e.g. conduct code review) and provide guidance to team members
- Assist with solving technical problems when they arise
- Ensure the implementation of agreed architecture and infrastructure
- Address technical concerns, ideas and suggestions
- Monitor systems to ensure they meet both user needs and business goals
Với Mức Lương 45 - 65 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- A minimum of 5 years of experience in system architecture design
Tại Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
