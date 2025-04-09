Tuyển System Administrator Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 45 - 65 USD

- Drives the architecture for key cross team / cross product development projects (via architecture/design documents and developing code key modules).

- Ensures that all relevant project teams follow a common set of principles and patterns and utilize a standard set of technology frameworks and libraries.

- Establishes software development patterns and best practices via examples and shipping code.

- Applies architecture best practices that helps increase execution velocity.

- Develops architectures that are inherently secure, robust, scalable, modular, API-centric and global.

- Oversee assigned programs (e.g. conduct code review) and provide guidance to team members

- Assist with solving technical problems when they arise

- Ensure the implementation of agreed architecture and infrastructure

- Address technical concerns, ideas and suggestions

- Monitor systems to ensure they meet both user needs and business goals