Tuyển Business Analyst FPT IS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 25 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Analyst Tại FPT IS
- Hà Nội: Đường Phạm Hùng, Nam Từ Liêm, Hanoi, Vietnam
- Collaborate with sales teams to identify customer needs, define solution requirements, and develop tailored proposals.
- Research and stay up to date with emerging technologies and digital transformation trends in the public sector (e.g. E-government, Smart Services, Data Management, etc.).
- Analyze and document business requirements for government clients and propose suitable IT solutions.
- Prepare presentations, solution overviews, proposals, and other materials to support sales pitches and bidding processes.
- Coordinate with technical, product, and partner teams to build end-to-end solutions.
- Engage with partners and vendors to source information, align offerings, and co-develop opportunities.
- Participate in solution pitching, presentations, workshops, and proof-of-concepts with clients.
- Support internal initiatives related to solution development and market enablement.
- Report to leadership on solution trends, presales activities, and market feedback.
Benefits:
- Competitive salary with performance-based bonuses.
- 13th-month salary and additional bonuses (project, business performance, and individual/team achievements).
- Participation in FPTCare insurance for both employees and family members; annual health check-ups.
- Opportunities for overseas assignments (short/long term).
