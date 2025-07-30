Tuyển Business Analyst FPT IS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 25 USD

Tuyển Business Analyst FPT IS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 25 USD

FPT IS
Ngày đăng tuyển: 30/07/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 29/08/2025
FPT IS

Business Analyst

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Analyst Tại FPT IS

Mức lương
1 - 25 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Đường Phạm Hùng, Nam Từ Liêm, Hanoi, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương 1 - 25 USD

- Collaborate with sales teams to identify customer needs, define solution requirements, and develop tailored proposals.
- Research and stay up to date with emerging technologies and digital transformation trends in the public sector (e.g. E-government, Smart Services, Data Management, etc.).
- Analyze and document business requirements for government clients and propose suitable IT solutions.
- Prepare presentations, solution overviews, proposals, and other materials to support sales pitches and bidding processes.
- Coordinate with technical, product, and partner teams to build end-to-end solutions.
- Engage with partners and vendors to source information, align offerings, and co-develop opportunities.
- Participate in solution pitching, presentations, workshops, and proof-of-concepts with clients.
- Support internal initiatives related to solution development and market enablement.
- Report to leadership on solution trends, presales activities, and market feedback.
Benefits:
- Competitive salary with performance-based bonuses.
- 13th-month salary and additional bonuses (project, business performance, and individual/team achievements).
- Participation in FPTCare insurance for both employees and family members; annual health check-ups.
- Opportunities for overseas assignments (short/long term).

Với Mức Lương 1 - 25 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại FPT IS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại FPT IS

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

FPT IS

FPT IS

Quy mô: Trên 5000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 22 toà nhà Keangnam Landmark 72, E6 Phạm Hùng, Nam Từ Liêm, Hà Nội

