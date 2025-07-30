Tuyển Business Analyst FPT IS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 25 USD

- Collaborate with sales teams to identify customer needs, define solution requirements, and develop tailored proposals.

- Research and stay up to date with emerging technologies and digital transformation trends in the public sector (e.g. E-government, Smart Services, Data Management, etc.).

- Analyze and document business requirements for government clients and propose suitable IT solutions.

- Prepare presentations, solution overviews, proposals, and other materials to support sales pitches and bidding processes.

- Coordinate with technical, product, and partner teams to build end-to-end solutions.

- Engage with partners and vendors to source information, align offerings, and co-develop opportunities.

- Participate in solution pitching, presentations, workshops, and proof-of-concepts with clients.

- Support internal initiatives related to solution development and market enablement.

- Report to leadership on solution trends, presales activities, and market feedback.

Benefits:

- Competitive salary with performance-based bonuses.

- 13th-month salary and additional bonuses (project, business performance, and individual/team achievements).

- Participation in FPTCare insurance for both employees and family members; annual health check-ups.

- Opportunities for overseas assignments (short/long term).