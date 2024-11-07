Tuyển Data Engineer Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ VMO Holdings làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 40 - 60 Triệu

Tuyển Data Engineer Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ VMO Holdings làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 40 - 60 Triệu

Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ VMO Holdings
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 01/12/2024
Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ VMO Holdings

Data Engineer

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Data Engineer Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ VMO Holdings

Mức lương
40 - 60 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
4 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tòa IDMC số 18 Tôn Thất Thuyết, Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Data Engineer Với Mức Lương 40 - 60 Triệu

Designing & building data architectures including the design & set-up of scalable (big) data lakes (full cloud or hybrid cloud), scheduled transformations & data governance
Responsible for creating reusable and scalable data pipelines and data models
Responsible for using Google/Azure BI services for development of Big Data Platforms
Responsible for creating reusable components for rapid development of data platform
Work closely with the Product Owners and Architects to develop Data Platforms including Machine Learning.
Choose and use the right analytical libraries, programming languages, and frameworks for each task
Assisting the project team in deploying data applications including, if needed, close-to real-time architectures
Produce high-quality code that allows us to put solutions into production
Refactor code into reusable libraries, APIs, and tools.
Help us to shape the next generation of our products.

Với Mức Lương 40 - 60 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

With at least 3-4 years of professional experience in data warehousing and analytics
Good understanding of OLAP data model design
Good knowledge of SQL and excellent coding skills (Python)
2 years of experience with Spark, airflow and ideally Kubernetes
Good to have background in Pharmaceuticals and/or Warehouse Distribution industry
Knowledge, Skills and Abilities
Substantial knowledge and working experience with data modelling, data pipelines using airflow, python/pyspark programming
Able to connect to any datasource (incls APIs, RDBMS, Postgres, HANA, Azure Synapse, sharepoint, excel etc)
Knowledge in the Full Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) including Requirements, Design, Development, Testing and Deployment is an advantage.
Experience integrating solutions with Power BI, Tenant configuration/setup, Embedding analytics
Batch and streaming architecture experience
Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills
Ability to provide technical and end-user support
Technical Competencies
Essential Skillset
SQL - Data modelling and Data Engineering
Python/Pyspark
Experience with cloud environments- Azure/GCP
Excellent troubleshooting and debugging skills
Desirable Skillset
Proven track record to work to strict commercial deadlines
Be self-sufficient in delivering work and overcoming technical problems and barriers encountered through research
Ability to communicate with business as well as technical teams
Strong client management skills
Ability to learn and quickly respond to rapidly changing business environment
Be up to date about the best practices and advancements in development and design
Multitasking and interpersonal skills
Documenting, designing, and modeling solutions and explaining, representing, and discussing the same with the team
Applying experience and knowledge to future solution considerations
Have an analytical and problem-solving mindset and approach
Continuous improvement
Self-motivated and eager to learn
Team player, leader, and initiator

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ VMO Holdings Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES:
Opportunity to work in a professional, modern and energizing setting.
Challenging projects, possibilities, cutting-edge technology, and problems.
An open and dynamic working atmosphere that promotes the interchange of ideas, while also empowering you to work and create in your own style. Each employee's talent and accomplishments are valued, and outstanding employees are recognized and rewarded on a yearly basis.
Opportunities for capacity development, as well as assistance with professional certification expenses, are available to those who work in the field (1 million - 5 million).
Some advanced certifications will cover the full cost of studying and taking the exam.
ATTRACTIVE REWARDING POLICY AND WORK-LIFE BALANCE:
Review salary 1-2 times/year, with the possibility of an unexpected salary rise based on capacity an infinite number of times per year
Bonuses for the 13th month of employment, project bonuses, and company, Tet holiday, September 2, company birthday, ...
Holiday travel mode (package 5-7 million/person), team building (2-3 times/year).
Full participation in social insurance, as well as a yearly health checkup at a reputable hospital. External insurance with the company's essential workers.
Comprehensive visit policy for personnel and relatives: birthday, marriage, childbirth, illness, etc.
The football club, cycling car, badminton, ... are just a few of the sports and cultural activities available.
Allowance for classes and training awards: Learning Star of the Month,
A chance to be the face of the year's study, the royalties...

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ VMO Holdings

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ VMO Holdings

Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ VMO Holdings

Quy mô: 500 - 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 8 tòa nhà IDMC, Tôn Thất Thuyết

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-senior-data-engineer-thu-nhap-40-60-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job244194
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU FANI
Tuyển Data Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU FANI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU FANI
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT
Hạn nộp: 29/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SVTECH
Tuyển Data Engineer SVTECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
SVTECH
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 36 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 24/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 36 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TMCP Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng (VPBank) Pro Company
Tuyển Data Engineer Ngân Hàng TMCP Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng (VPBank) Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TMCP Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng (VPBank) Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 11/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 13/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
Hạn nộp: 31/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Data Engineer Navigos Search làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 25/07/2025
Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Edufit
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Edufit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 19 Triệu
Edufit
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 19 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu
FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU FANI
Tuyển Data Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU FANI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU FANI
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT
Hạn nộp: 29/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SVTECH
Tuyển Data Engineer SVTECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
SVTECH
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 36 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 24/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 36 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TMCP Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng (VPBank) Pro Company
Tuyển Data Engineer Ngân Hàng TMCP Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng (VPBank) Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TMCP Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng (VPBank) Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 11/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 13/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
Hạn nộp: 31/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Data Engineer Navigos Search làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 25/07/2025
Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 36 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
20 - 36 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer SVTECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận SVTECH
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU FANI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU FANI
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm