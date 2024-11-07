Tuyển Data Engineer Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ VMO Holdings làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 40 - 60 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Data Engineer Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ VMO Holdings
- Hà Nội: Tòa IDMC số 18 Tôn Thất Thuyết, Nam Từ Liêm
Mô Tả Công Việc Data Engineer Với Mức Lương 40 - 60 Triệu
Designing & building data architectures including the design & set-up of scalable (big) data lakes (full cloud or hybrid cloud), scheduled transformations & data governance
Responsible for creating reusable and scalable data pipelines and data models
Responsible for using Google/Azure BI services for development of Big Data Platforms
Responsible for creating reusable components for rapid development of data platform
Work closely with the Product Owners and Architects to develop Data Platforms including Machine Learning.
Choose and use the right analytical libraries, programming languages, and frameworks for each task
Assisting the project team in deploying data applications including, if needed, close-to real-time architectures
Produce high-quality code that allows us to put solutions into production
Refactor code into reusable libraries, APIs, and tools.
Help us to shape the next generation of our products.
Với Mức Lương 40 - 60 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Good understanding of OLAP data model design
Good knowledge of SQL and excellent coding skills (Python)
2 years of experience with Spark, airflow and ideally Kubernetes
Good to have background in Pharmaceuticals and/or Warehouse Distribution industry
Knowledge, Skills and Abilities
Substantial knowledge and working experience with data modelling, data pipelines using airflow, python/pyspark programming
Able to connect to any datasource (incls APIs, RDBMS, Postgres, HANA, Azure Synapse, sharepoint, excel etc)
Knowledge in the Full Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) including Requirements, Design, Development, Testing and Deployment is an advantage.
Experience integrating solutions with Power BI, Tenant configuration/setup, Embedding analytics
Batch and streaming architecture experience
Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills
Ability to provide technical and end-user support
Technical Competencies
Essential Skillset
SQL - Data modelling and Data Engineering
Python/Pyspark
Experience with cloud environments- Azure/GCP
Excellent troubleshooting and debugging skills
Desirable Skillset
Proven track record to work to strict commercial deadlines
Be self-sufficient in delivering work and overcoming technical problems and barriers encountered through research
Ability to communicate with business as well as technical teams
Strong client management skills
Ability to learn and quickly respond to rapidly changing business environment
Be up to date about the best practices and advancements in development and design
Multitasking and interpersonal skills
Documenting, designing, and modeling solutions and explaining, representing, and discussing the same with the team
Applying experience and knowledge to future solution considerations
Have an analytical and problem-solving mindset and approach
Continuous improvement
Self-motivated and eager to learn
Team player, leader, and initiator
Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ VMO Holdings Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Opportunity to work in a professional, modern and energizing setting.
Challenging projects, possibilities, cutting-edge technology, and problems.
An open and dynamic working atmosphere that promotes the interchange of ideas, while also empowering you to work and create in your own style. Each employee's talent and accomplishments are valued, and outstanding employees are recognized and rewarded on a yearly basis.
Opportunities for capacity development, as well as assistance with professional certification expenses, are available to those who work in the field (1 million - 5 million).
Some advanced certifications will cover the full cost of studying and taking the exam.
ATTRACTIVE REWARDING POLICY AND WORK-LIFE BALANCE:
Review salary 1-2 times/year, with the possibility of an unexpected salary rise based on capacity an infinite number of times per year
Bonuses for the 13th month of employment, project bonuses, and company, Tet holiday, September 2, company birthday, ...
Holiday travel mode (package 5-7 million/person), team building (2-3 times/year).
Full participation in social insurance, as well as a yearly health checkup at a reputable hospital. External insurance with the company's essential workers.
Comprehensive visit policy for personnel and relatives: birthday, marriage, childbirth, illness, etc.
The football club, cycling car, badminton, ... are just a few of the sports and cultural activities available.
Allowance for classes and training awards: Learning Star of the Month,
A chance to be the face of the year's study, the royalties...
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ VMO Holdings
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
