Tuyển Data Engineer Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ VMO Holdings làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 40 - 60 Triệu

Designing & building data architectures including the design & set-up of scalable (big) data lakes (full cloud or hybrid cloud), scheduled transformations & data governance

Responsible for creating reusable and scalable data pipelines and data models

Responsible for using Google/Azure BI services for development of Big Data Platforms

Responsible for creating reusable components for rapid development of data platform

Work closely with the Product Owners and Architects to develop Data Platforms including Machine Learning.

Choose and use the right analytical libraries, programming languages, and frameworks for each task

Assisting the project team in deploying data applications including, if needed, close-to real-time architectures

Produce high-quality code that allows us to put solutions into production

Refactor code into reusable libraries, APIs, and tools.

Help us to shape the next generation of our products.

With at least 3-4 years of professional experience in data warehousing and analytics

Good understanding of OLAP data model design

Good knowledge of SQL and excellent coding skills (Python)

2 years of experience with Spark, airflow and ideally Kubernetes

Good to have background in Pharmaceuticals and/or Warehouse Distribution industry

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities

Substantial knowledge and working experience with data modelling, data pipelines using airflow, python/pyspark programming

Able to connect to any datasource (incls APIs, RDBMS, Postgres, HANA, Azure Synapse, sharepoint, excel etc)

Knowledge in the Full Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) including Requirements, Design, Development, Testing and Deployment is an advantage.

Experience integrating solutions with Power BI, Tenant configuration/setup, Embedding analytics

Batch and streaming architecture experience

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills

Ability to provide technical and end-user support

Technical Competencies

Essential Skillset

SQL - Data modelling and Data Engineering

Python/Pyspark

Experience with cloud environments- Azure/GCP

Excellent troubleshooting and debugging skills

Desirable Skillset

Proven track record to work to strict commercial deadlines

Be self-sufficient in delivering work and overcoming technical problems and barriers encountered through research

Ability to communicate with business as well as technical teams

Strong client management skills

Ability to learn and quickly respond to rapidly changing business environment

Be up to date about the best practices and advancements in development and design

Multitasking and interpersonal skills

Documenting, designing, and modeling solutions and explaining, representing, and discussing the same with the team

Applying experience and knowledge to future solution considerations

Have an analytical and problem-solving mindset and approach

Continuous improvement

Self-motivated and eager to learn

Team player, leader, and initiator

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ VMO Holdings Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES:

Opportunity to work in a professional, modern and energizing setting.

Challenging projects, possibilities, cutting-edge technology, and problems.

An open and dynamic working atmosphere that promotes the interchange of ideas, while also empowering you to work and create in your own style. Each employee's talent and accomplishments are valued, and outstanding employees are recognized and rewarded on a yearly basis.

Opportunities for capacity development, as well as assistance with professional certification expenses, are available to those who work in the field (1 million - 5 million).

Some advanced certifications will cover the full cost of studying and taking the exam.

ATTRACTIVE REWARDING POLICY AND WORK-LIFE BALANCE:

Review salary 1-2 times/year, with the possibility of an unexpected salary rise based on capacity an infinite number of times per year

Bonuses for the 13th month of employment, project bonuses, and company, Tet holiday, September 2, company birthday, ...

Holiday travel mode (package 5-7 million/person), team building (2-3 times/year).

Full participation in social insurance, as well as a yearly health checkup at a reputable hospital. External insurance with the company's essential workers.

Comprehensive visit policy for personnel and relatives: birthday, marriage, childbirth, illness, etc.

The football club, cycling car, badminton, ... are just a few of the sports and cultural activities available.

Allowance for classes and training awards: Learning Star of the Month,

A chance to be the face of the year's study, the royalties...

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ VMO Holdings

