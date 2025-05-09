Tuyển Data Engineer Digital Intellect làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Company Overview:

Join a boutique Data, Analytics, and AI consulting firm with offices in Sydney and Hanoi. We specialise in delivering tailored, high-quality data solutions across sectors such as manufacturing, software, wholesale, and retail. Leveraging Azure’s suite of services, we help clients harness the power of data to drive strategic decision-making and business transformation.

Role Overview:

As a Data Engineer, you will collaborate closely with the client’s Data Lead to design, develop, and maintain data architectures that enhance their data platforms. You will focus on building robust data pipelines, ensuring data quality, and optimising data systems for analytics and reporting. This role is ideal for someone passionate about solving complex data challenges in a dynamic and collaborative environment.

Responsibilities:

• Data Pipeline Development: Build, test, and maintain data pipelines for real-time and batched data integration, automating processes such as data collection, cleaning, and transformation.

• Data Platform Management: Administer and maintain data platforms, ensuring smooth data flow, monitoring system performance, and managing user access and permissions.

• Data Quality and Operations: Ensure data quality through validation, cleansing, and transformation, while implementing optimisation techniques like partitioning and indexing.